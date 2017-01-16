‘Counting On’ Recap: Jinger Duggar Picks Perfect Wedding Dress Designed Just For Her

Courtesy of TLC

We’ve already seen Jinger Duggar walk down the aisle, but in the next few episodes of ‘Jill & Jessa Counting On,’ fans get to watch how Jinger’s dream wedding came to be — starting with finding the perfect dress! In the Jan. 16 episode of the show, Jinger chose the gown for her big day, but it took a few tries to get it right!

Jinger Duggar, 23, said “I do” to now-husband Jeremy Vuolo, 29, on Nov. 5, and now fans get to finally see for themselves what went into planning the couple’s special day. There’s no question Jinger’s wedding dress was a talking point of their nuptials, and in the Jan. 16 episode of Jill & Jessa Counting On, we got to see Jinger try her dress on for the first time and completely fall in love with it!

Jinger, her sisters, her mom Michelle, and Jeremy’s mom Diana, all accompanied the bride-to-be on her wedding dress shopping trip to Virginia three months before the big day arrived. Jinger decided to go to the same bridal shop her older sister Jill Duggar Dillard, 25, went to when she was getting married. “I doesn’t seem like it should be my turn,” Jinger told the cameras in disbelief.

Having a strong sense of personal style, Jinger sent some designs ahead of time to show Renee and Wendy — who helped Jinger select her dress — what kind of styles she had in mind for her walk down the aisle. She didn’t, however, discuss the dress too much with Jeremy, as she wanted it to be a surprise for him. “It’s the dream shopping experience for any girl,” Jinger gushed as she walked into the wedding dress shop followed by her entourage.

Showing her some sketches first, Renee explained to Jinger that she wanted to give her “the dress of her heart.” Jinger pointed out that she loved a long train and wanted lace sleeves — two elements Renee made sure to incorporate in the styles she presented the bride-to-be with.

After trying on a few different dresses, the third one was the charm as Jinger immediately fell in love with dress number three. “I love it so much,” Jinger told her family. “If this is what I look like on the wedding day, I’ll be happy. I love everything about this dress.” Aw! Renee was overjoyed and declared she’d officially call the design “The Jinger.”

Of course Jinger needed to put her own finishing touch on the gown, and she asked for the train to be significantly extended. “Her train’s going to be massive,” her older sister and Maid of Honor Jessa Duggar Seewald, 24, told producers. But that’s exactly how the fashionista envisioned it. “I cannot believe it,” Jinger added. “I can’t wait to walk down the aisle in this dress.”

