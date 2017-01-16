Yes, Corinne is 25 years old and has a nanny. If you’re shocked and/or confused by that, you’re not alone. When she tells the girls about her nanny in a new sneak peek for ‘The Bachelor,’ they have so many questions (and so do I, TBH).

In a new clip from tonight’s episode, Corinne is so tired that she complains to the other girls, saying, “I need to get Raquel . . . Raquel is my nanny.” With that, their faces all drop.

“Your nanny? You have a nanny? Do you have kids?” Jasmine G. grills Corinne. When she says no, she does not have kids, she tells Jasmine that she’s a kid, which is why she needs a nanny… for herself. “Raquel keeps my life together, okay? She makes sure that my bed is made every morning. [She] makes my cucumber and vegetable slices for lunch. She makes me lemon salad; she knows exactly how much oil, lemon and garlic salt I like… and cheese pasta. I have tried so many times to make cheese pasta, and I can’t make cheese pasta like her.”

Yes, this is a real conversation. Jasmine also asks if she does her own laundry, in which she also says no to. “She just does it. You know what, it makes her happy, and I’m not going to stop a woman’s happiness.” Jasmine obviously was mind blown — her words — and understandably so. It’s not everyday we hear about a grown woman with a nanny.

Obviously Corinne hasn’t gotten off on the best foot with the girls, constantly interrupting their one-on-one time with Nick Viall, then taking her top off during a group date during last week’s episode. After being attacked on social media following the episode, she posted a photo defending herself. “Haters, I [don’t] care. I was confident and I was me,” she wrote on Instagram. “Yes I seemed a bit aggressive in last nights episode but I’ve been through a lot in my life and I did not want any time wasted… it takes guts to be in that situation and you will see the inner me unravel quite soon. If I bother you that much please just don’t look at my social media and keep the mean comments to yourself. I’m only human. Xoxo.”

