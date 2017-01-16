Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Sport Ridiculous KFC Onesies In Hilarious Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are officially our favorite couple. The lovebirds spent their Saturday night having a pajama party with their good friend Kourtney Kardashian, and they both opted to wear KFC onesies! They both looked hilarious in their outfits — do you agree?

Chrissy opted to wear the SCRUFFY SWANKS Colonel KFC Onesie which featured Colonel Sanders face plastered on it. John, on the other hand opted to wear a fried chicken onesie. While Chrissy and John went with hilarious pajamas for the PJ party, Kourtney went a different route and rocked a pair of sexy black silk pajamas with a little lace bra underneath.

Chrissy was posting hilarious snaps all night long of John posing alone in his one-piece and selfies of herself — we couldn’t stop laughing. Aside from wearing a Colonel KFC onesie, Chrissy went above and beyond when she threw her hair up into two little top knot buns. We just do not get sick of these two and we think it’s so adorable that they can dress up in silly outfits and be weird with each other and not have to worry about dressing up!

Even though their onesies were absolutely ridiculous, we think it is so cute that they don’t care about what they look like in front of each other — it’s hilarious!

What did you guys think of Chrissy and John’s KFC onesie pajamas? Are you obsessed with this hysterical couple as much as we are?

