Chris Brown Blasts Soulja Boy’s ‘Whack’ Attempt At A Diss Track: Stop Making Music

Courtesy of Instagram

Soulja Boy dropped a track called ‘Stop Playing With Me’ on Jan. 16 that totally rips into Chris Brown, and HollywoodLife.com has exclusively learned Breezy’s reaction to the song. Here’s a hint: he thinks the whole thing is utter nonsense!

Chris Brown, 27, is basically laughing at Soulja Boy‘s latest attempt to drag him, a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “That was the whackest diss track ever attempted in the history of diss tracks. Soulja needs to stop making music — if you can even call it that — in general,” the insider tells us of Chris’ reaction to the song. “In fact, Chris is confused. What type of garbage was that? It sounded like a CD that someone standing outside of Ralph’s grocery store would hand you on your way out.” Ooh, burn!

Chris was also thisclose to hopping on social media to release one of his classic rant videos, the source adds…but he resisted out of respect for Martin Luther King Day. “Chris started to get on Instagram and destroy Soulja but thought not to because it’s MLK day,” the insider reveals. Fair enough!

“Soulja gets a pass, for now. Chris is really trying to be a good boy today and not trying to be provoked,” the source adds, “But who knows how long [the peace] will last?” Our guess is…not long.

As we previously knew, in the song, Soulja, 26, addresses his upcoming fight with Chris Brown. He claims that Chris will get his teeth knocked out — yikes! We doubt that Chris will stay silent until the fight actually happens. You know, if it ever does. We’ll keep you posted, of course.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chris will escalate his feud with Soulja further and release a diss track of his own? Or will he let it slide? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.