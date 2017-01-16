Donald Trump & More Honor Martin Luther King on His Birthday: See Tweets

It’s Martin Luther King Day and celebs took to Twitter in remembrance of the Civil Rights leader and their tweets are so powerful.
People are out in full force to remember the Baptist minister and Civil Rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 16. His famous “had a dream” speech and “March On Washington” made him a historical icon. The holiday has people taking time to reflect on Dr. King’s powerful message, which was working to promote American civil rights right up until his tragic assassination in 1968. Martin Luther King Day did not become an official holiday until President Reagan signed the bill in 1983 and it was shockingly not a designated as a paid holiday across the country until 2000.
People and celebrities have been posting on Twitter messages to pay tribute to the legendary historical figure and sharing some of his post inspiring quotes. “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear,” tweeted Law & Order: Special Victims Unit‘s Mariska Harigtay and Scandal‘s Tony Goldwyn. President-elect Donald Trump shared his thoughts, “Celebrate Martin Luther King Day and all of the many wonderful things that he stood for. Honor him for being the great man that he was!” First Lady Michelle Obama wrote, “Thinking of Dr. King and great leaders like Rep. John Lewis who carry on his legacy. May their example be our call to action.” See more tweets from the stars below.
“We may have all come on different ships, but we’re in the same boat now,”Fuller House‘s Bob Saget tweeted and attributed the quote to Dr. King. Both President Bill Clinton and John Kerry shared the quote, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: ‘What are you doing for others?'”
