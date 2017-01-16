Donald Trump & More Honor Martin Luther King on His Birthday: See Tweets

REX/Shutterstock

It’s Martin Luther King Day and celebs took to Twitter in remembrance of the Civil Rights leader and their tweets are so powerful.

People are out in full force to remember the Baptist minister and Civil Rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 16. His famous “had a dream” speech and “March On Washington” made him a historical icon. The holiday has people taking time to reflect on Dr. King’s powerful message, which was working to promote American civil rights right up until his tragic assassination in 1968. Martin Luther King Day did not become an official holiday until President Reagan signed the bill in 1983 and it was shockingly not a designated as a paid holiday across the country until 2000.

People and celebrities have been posting on Twitter messages to pay tribute to the legendary historical figure and sharing some of his post inspiring quotes. “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear,” tweeted Law & Order: Special Victims Unit‘s Mariska Harigtay and Scandal‘s Tony Goldwyn. President-elect Donald Trump shared his thoughts, “Celebrate Martin Luther King Day and all of the many wonderful things that he stood for. Honor him for being the great man that he was!” First Lady Michelle Obama wrote, “Thinking of Dr. King and great leaders like Rep. John Lewis who carry on his legacy. May their example be our call to action.” See more tweets from the stars below.

Life's most persistent and urgent question is, “What are you doing for others?”— Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. #MLKDay — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) January 16, 2017

"I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear." — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — Mariska Hargitay (@Mariska) January 16, 2017

Thinking of Dr. King and great leaders like @repjohnlewis who carry on his legacy. May their example be our call to action. -mo — The First Lady (@FLOTUS) January 16, 2017

Beyond the Dream: A Knock at Midnight, overarching collection of King speeches for #MLKDAY https://t.co/kPSaPNh81n https://t.co/kPSaPNh81n — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 16, 2017

Celebrate Martin Luther King Day and all of the many wonderful things that he stood for. Honor him for being the great man that he was! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2017

"The time is always right to do what is right." Thank you Dr. King for your eternal leadership, moral challenge & inspiration #MLKDay — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 16, 2017

“I have decided to stick to love…Hate is too great a burden to bear.” #MLKDAY #nowmorethanever pic.twitter.com/4Nw7avbE7B — Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) January 16, 2017

“We may have all come on different ships, but we’re in the same boat now,”Fuller House‘s Bob Saget tweeted and attributed the quote to Dr. King. Both President Bill Clinton and John Kerry shared the quote, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: ‘What are you doing for others?'”

We may have all come on different ships, but we're in the same boat now.

~ Martin Luther King, Jr. — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 16, 2017

"Why?"was written for MLK &it beautifully honors his life's work. Today more than ever I share the sentiment #MLKDAY https://t.co/qshzd1I9c9 — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) January 16, 2017

"Life's most persistent and urgent question is: 'What are you doing for others?'" #MLKDay — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) January 16, 2017

And on this MLK day, take a moment to appreciate how far we have come as a nation and those that got us here. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 16, 2017

In 2017, 3 states honor Confederate general Robert E. Lee on #MLKDAY, proof we must continue to push for change. https://t.co/nvtujBxXUN — Hope Solo (@hopesolo) January 16, 2017

Today we observe the birthday of #MartinLutherKing – @realDonaldTrump will meet with Martin Luther King III to discuss his legacy #MLKDAY — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) January 16, 2017

