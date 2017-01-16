Brie Bella Planning Epic Comeback After Birth — ‘Mama Bears Can Whoop Butt’ Too

Courtesy of Instagram

Brie Bella still has months to go before giving birth to her baby girl, but ALREADY she’s prepping for her big comeback in the ring! Revealing to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she wants to show people just how tough moms can be, the WWE superstar shared her thoughts on returning to work & where she plans to make her post-baby debut!

Brie Bella, 33, is due to give birth to her and her husband Daniel Bryan‘s (real name Bryan Danielson), 35, first child on April 30. And while she’s super excited to meet her daughter, she’s also psyched about returning to work, where she wants to show the world that “mama bears can whoop some butt.” When asked if she plans on giving her husband a son, Brie admitted that they’d love to grow their family — but first she wants to prove a point in the ring.

“Well I definitely want to have that boy for Bryan, but I definitely think in between having our little girl and trying again, I would love to make a comeback,” Brie told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I mean, obviously being a mother will come first — I would never go full time back on the road — but I would love to come back for matches.”

The WWE superstar continued, “We all saw Stephanie McMahon at SummerSlam when she had her match against me, that Mamas can do it — Mama Bears can go in there and whoop some butt! I would like to have the same kind of comeback.” And for Brie, she would like that comeback to happen sooner rather than later. “I always have told people that I would love to have it at SummerSlam — like have Nikki [Bella] and I versus Trish [Stratus] and Lita,” the expectant mom revealed.

Pregnant like my Mama!!! ✨ Mama Bella @kathycolace on the right pregnant with @thenikkibella and I…..I'm on the left ❤ #getsitfromhermama A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on Jan 15, 2017 at 7:05pm PST

“People are like that is pretty quick because I am due April 30th, but I am like, ‘I can do it,’ and I am prepping myself now for natural birth. I am going to power through that and then I feel like six to eight weeks after I give birth I can then start training. So that could all be wishful thinking but it is my goal!” How inspiring, right? And if her postpartum journey goes as well as her pregnancy journey has so far, we’re sure she’ll be back on the mat and better than ever in no time!

In fact, according to the brunette beauty herself, she’s been feeling pretty amazing since becoming pregnant. “I have been surprised how much I have enjoyed being pregnant, especially since it’s my first time,” Brie shared with us. “I am twenty-four-and-a-half weeks pregnant and I am hiking three to four days a week. I am keeping up on my other workouts, I have so much energy!”

Turning to her mom Kathy Colace for baby advice, the athlete also shared that she and her mother actually have a lot in common when it comes to their respective pregnancies. “My Mom looks at me and says, ‘Brie you are pregnant exactly like me!’ From cravings to the weight gain, to everything!” Aw — like mother, like daughter!

“Just seeing my belly grow and hearing my baby’s heartbeat and seeing these ultrasounds, it really is the most incredible time of my life! I can’t explain, but when I always hear mothers say, ‘You have no idea about the unconditional love that will happen!’ Now I get it.” How sweet is THAT? We can’t wait to meet Brie and Daniel’s adorable baby girl come April.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Brie wants to get back to work as soon as possible after giving birth? Do you think she’ll have an epic comeback like planned?

