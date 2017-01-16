Brad Pitt ‘Smiling & Laughing’ At Charity Bash In Malibu Amid Angelina Jolie Custody Battle

Courtesy of Instagram

Awww! Brad Pitt got a warm welcome back from his Hollywood pals at a Malibu charity event Jan. 15, laughing a smiling up a storm. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how the event totally brought cheer to the actor in the midst of his ugly divorce from Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt, 53, has always been a popular and well-loved guy in Hollywood as evidenced by his warm welcome at the 2017 Golden Globes, and that was totally obvious when he attended a charity concert among his A-list celebrity pals. After spending the past few months practically a recluse during his bitter divorce and custody battle with Angelina Jolie, 41, he played host to an all-star concert to benefit the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation.

“Brad Pitt looked relieved to be out mixing with people and other celebrities at the Rock4EB! Concert in Malibu. His face looked a little drawn, but he was smiling and laughing as well. He had obviously made an effort because he wore a rocker chic outfit that looked like it had been pieced together by a stylist,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“During the event he spoke with Sting, David Spade and Chris Cornell, while Zach Galifianakis made him laugh a few times. Courtney Cox was also at the concert, so it would have been interesting if she had spoken to him because she used to hang-out with him back in the day along with Jennifer Aniston and David Arquette. Brad has obviously been through a lot recently, but he looked like he was having a good time at the event,” our insider adds.

Just an intimate night with Brad Pitt and Sting and his whole family at home in Malibu. #California #Californialiving #Malibu #LA #bradpitt #sting #rock4eb A video posted by Filipa Constante (@filipaconstante) on Jan 14, 2017 at 8:23pm PST

Video from the event showed Brad goofing off onstage, having a blast making jokes alongside pal Sting, 67. He started reading an introduction for Chris, 52, and hilariously crumpled up the script he’d been given and went with the heartfelt message, “I get to introduce a very, very good friend of mine and someone I’ve known for quite a while and I’m a huge fan,.” He also told the crowd how much of a blast he had hosting the event, as he’s on the board of directors for the EB Medical Research Foundation. “Thank you so much for having me out here tonight, this is so much fun I really appreciate it,” he said as the crowd went wild with applause. It’s so great to see Brad out and about again, and especially getting so much love from his friends.

