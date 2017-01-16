BPM Festival Shooting: 4 Gunned Down At Mexican Club — Fears For Americans

Courtesy of Twitter

So scary. A gunman opened fire inside a Mexican club, reportedly killing 4 people and leaving at least 12 more injured. Now, fears for American and British tourists visiting the area for a music festival are being raised.

On the closing night of the BPM festival in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, an unidentified suspect allegedly fired shots through the window of Blue Parrot club at approximately 2am on Monday, January 16, reports the Daily Mail. At least a dozen people were reportedly injured, while 4 people have been reported dead — including three security guards, reports CNN.

BREAKING NEWS: Mass shooting reporting in the popular Mexican resort town of #PlayaDelCarmen. pic.twitter.com/semRlEdCxW — kendis gibson (@kendisgibson) January 16, 2017

A London-based party promoter named Elrow was allegedly hosting a closing night event at the club when the shooting occurred, which has lead many to believe that the crowd was filled with American and British tourists. DJ Jackmaster, who was in town for the BPM festival, tweeted warnings to his followers shortly after the terrifying incident occurred. It’s unclear whether or not he was actually inside the Parrot Club at the time of the shooting, but thankfully he seems to be unharmed.

Someone has come into the club in Playa Del Carmen and opened fire. 4-5 dead and many wounded. Stay in ur fuckin hotel if you're here at BPM — JACKMASTER (@jackmaster) January 16, 2017

This is a very very sad situation. Tryna get my head around it still. Thoughts and condolences to all affected ♥ — JACKMASTER (@jackmaster) January 16, 2017

After the horrific shooting, the BPM festival released an official statement confirming the news on their Facebook account: “It is with great sadness to share that police have confirmed reports of a lone shooter outside the Blue Parrot nightclub in Playa Del Carmen earlier today, which resulted in four fatalities and twelve injured. The violence began on 12th street in front of the club and three members of the BPM security team were among those whose lives were lost while trying to protect patrons inside the venue.”

Sadly it seems that the shooter is still at large. Hopefully Mexican authorities are able to close in on a suspect very soon.

Our thoughts are with the victims and injured, as well as their family and friends during this difficult time.

