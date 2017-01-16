Rob Kardashian Supports Cleavage-Baring Blac Chyna At Event Weeks After Wild Fight

SplashNews

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s sexy NYC date night heated up, Jan. 16, just weeks after their explosive fight on Dec. 17, 2016! Rob stepped out to support his lady love at her first club appearance of 2017. See Chyna in her cleavage-baring catsuit with Rob right by her side!

Blac Chyna, 28, and Rob Kardashian, 29, aren’t letting a pre-Christmas blowout ruin their relationship! The tumultuous couple stepped out in NYC for Chyna’s first club appearance of the new year and since giving birth to their baby girl, Dream in Nov. 2016. The mom-0f-two — King Cairo, 4, and Dream, 2 months — rocked a plunging black and nude catsuit with floral designs. She partied it up inside Sapphire nightclub with Rob who came along to support her. Chyna danced the night away with friends, and Kardashian into the wee hours of the morning Jan. 16, and the Snapchat videos are wild! Check them out, below.

Rob and Blac looked happier than ever, although they just had what was arguably the harshest fight of their entire relationship in Dec. 2016. In case you forgot, Chyna left Rob, Dec. 17, and moved out of the home they shared in CA. She took baby Dream, and Rob was devastated. Chyna abruptly left the reality star after they had a blowout when her Instagram account was allegedly hacked the same day she moved out.

An unidentified person apparently uploaded numerous posts on her page, which included screenshots of various text messages, where Chyna blasted Rob, calling him “lazy” and fat.” In the messages, she even trashed their relationship. Some of the screenshots also contained conversations with other men, including rapper, Young Thug, 25, and actor, Jaden Smith, 18, and Blac’s apparent plan to trademark the Kardashian name. After their huge fight it was reported that she allegedly beat him while intoxicated just before she moved out.

But, it seems like there’s no trouble in paradise any longer. Although it’s been reported that the Kardashian sisters are “done” with Chyna after the explosive fight, Rob and Chyna are doing just fine. In fact, they’re doing so well, that multiple reports claim Chyna and Rob may be expecting a second child! OMG!

The two have yet to speak out about the pregnancy rumors, but they’ve been pretty smitten with each other lately. Chyna twerked for Rob, Jan. 11, in a video he posted to Instagram. The day before that, the proud parents took baby Dream to get her first vaccines on Jan. 10. Rob took to his Instagram to post a photo of him kissing his baby girl’s head. He added a sweet caption explaining how much he loved her. “Dreamy Dream bean got her first shot today and she is 2 months old !”, Rob said. “I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl I am so Thankful and Happy for her and wouldn’t want it any other way ! She is the best and I love her so much…” SO cute! We’re happy to see Rob and Chyna together again and happy.

