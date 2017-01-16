Best Beauty At ‘ELLE’ Women In Television: Shailene Woodley, Reese Witherspoon & More

REX Shutterstock

‘ELLE’ magazine’s annual Women In Television event brought out a range of beauty looks, from classic blowouts and red lips to modern buzz cuts and barely-there makeup. Ahead, get the details on all of the night’s best hair and makeup looks!

ELLE‘s event may have been in celebration of all women in television, but the gorgeous cast of HBO’s upcoming series, Big Little Lies, definitely stole the show at the Jan. 14 dinner. With red carpet pros like Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman starring in the miniseries, which is based on Liane Moriarty‘s book by the same name, it’s really no surprise the cast hit a beauty home run.

Reese stuck with her go-to look, wearing her blonde hair in a slightly tousled blowout with her bangs swept off to the side. For her makeup, she wore soft, shimmery eyeshadow with a touch of black mascara and a pale pink glossy lip.

Nicole also kept her look on the minimal side, pulling her blonde locks back into a messy low knot with face-framing pieces for an effortless look. Showing off her flawless skin, Nicole hardly wore any makeup on her face, adding a bright pink lipstick for a pop of color.

Also keeping things minimal with her makeup was Zoe Kravitz, who showed off her freckles with a barely-there foundation. Wearing soft brown shadows on her eyes with a shimmery silver color at the inner corners to make them pop, our favorite part of Zoe’s look were her platinum blonde braids that she wore pulled back into a high ponytail to show off her undercut hairstyle.

Going for the boldest makeup look of the night was Shailene Woodley, who paired full smokey eye makeup with a bright red lip and tousled curls by Marcus Francis. While we’re used to seeing Shailene sport natural looks, we loved seeing her switch it up with something a bit more dramatic.

Not part of the Big Little Lies cast, but still looking just as beautiful, was This Is Us actress Mandy Moore. Keeping the focus on her punk-rock Marc Jacobs dress, Ashley Streicher created a sleek low knot hairstyle for Mandy while her sister, Jenn Streicher focused on bold brows and clean skin makeup.

HollywoodLifers, who had your favorite beauty look of the night?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.