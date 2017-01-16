Bella Hadid Shows Off Sexy New Wings Tattoo After The Weeknd Split — See Ink

Courtesy of Instagram

She’s got wings! Bella Hadid has two brand new, gorgeous tattoos on her ankle that show nothing and no one is gonna stop her from flying free. Click inside to see her new ink!

Bella Hadid, 20, is washing that man right out of her hair — and flying high with some new tattoos. Jonboy from West 4 Tattoo in New York City revealed Bella’s new ink on Instagram, showing each tiny black wing tattooed into her ankle in two different pictures. So cool!

The decision to get new ink comes just days after it was revealed that her ex, The Weeknd, 26, was dating Selena Gomez, 24. As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, Bella feels “stabbed in the back” over their budding romance. According to our sources, Bella “never, ever saw this coming” and thinks Selena and Abel (The Weeknd’s legal first name) should stop “flaunting” their new relationship. Yikes.

During her time in New York, Bella has been spending time with her family, especially big sister Gigi Hadid, 21, and their mom, Yolanda Foster, 55. Unfortunately it seems that Bella is still pretty upset over her split from The Weeknd and his new girl, because the young model was snapped flipping the bird while out in NYC one night.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think of Bella’s new tattoos? What do you think the meaning behind them is? Comment below!

