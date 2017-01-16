Becca Tilley Raves Over Boyfriend & ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Robert Graham: ‘I Love His Face’

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Could these two get any cuter? Becca Tilley and Robert Graham can’t stop gushing over each other. The new couple, who met thanks to ‘Bachelor’ Nation, spoke with HollywoodLife.com exclusively about how their friendship turned into more.

Becca Tilley and Robert Graham started dating about two months ago, The Bachelor alum confirmed to HollywoodLife.com in an exclusive interview at a premiere event for this season. Becca, 28, competed on both Chris Soules and Ben Higgins‘ seasons while Robert, 33, has also been on two different shows — Desiree Hartsock‘s season and Bachelor in Paradise. So, how did they end up together?

Following Chris’ season they went out on a date and had a good time, and stayed really close afterward, despite living in different cities. “We have mutual friends and were going to the same events and trips, then we built this fun friendship and it turned into more over the summer. We didn’t tell anyone and we became official about two months ago,” Becca said.

Being friends first was important, especially for her. “It is a lot more fun to date someone you have that has this comfortable connection with as a friend rather than just jumping into a dating a stranger,” she said. “I know it works but from my perspective. I knew him for a while and never thought we would date but it was natural and organic.”

Of course, they both are crazy about each other; she had to bring up that she “loves his face because he looks like a Hemsworth,” but also that she finds his intelligence very sexy! “It’s easy and it’s fun, and he is very go with the flow which sometimes drives me crazy because I want to make decisions, but I am more of a dominant personality so it’s good that he is like that,” she said. Robert obviously was adorable talking about her, too. “She’s gorgeous, she’s smart, she’s motivated. She is beautiful inside and out,” he said.

It’s always so sweet to see a connection come out of Bachelor Nation! Are you shipping them, HollywoodLifers?

