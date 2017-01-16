Ashley Williams Expecting Baby Boy With Husband Months After Detailing Tragic Miscarriage

SplashNews

Surprise — Ashley Williams is pregnant! And the ‘How I Met Your Mother’ star even has the growing baby bump to prove it. Taking to Twitter on Jan. 14, the actress announced she & her hubby are expecting their 2nd child together — a baby BOY — just months after revealing she suffered a devastating miscarriage.

We could not be happier for Ashley Williams, 38, and her husband Neal Dodson, 38, who are expecting their second child together! Ashley made the big announcement via Twitter on Jan. 14, right before walking the red carpet at the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Winter 2017 TCA Press Tour event in Pasadena, California. The couple is expecting a baby boy this spring, and they already have one son, Gus, who turned 2 last October. SO exciting!

Exciting news! Gus asked for a pony but he’s getting a baby brother instead. Smaller poops. #babydodsonsequel #comingspring2017 — ashley williams (@imthesmash) January 15, 2017

I’m gonna go strut the red carpet with my sist tonight at the #hallmarktcas! Check out my rockin bump! It’s… it’s rockin. @Kimwilliamspais https://t.co/opwMhHjBn0 — ashley williams (@imthesmash) January 15, 2017

“Exciting news! Gus asked for a pony but he’s getting a baby brother instead. Smaller poops. #babydodsonsequel #comingspring2017,” Ashley joked in her social media post. Soon after she wrote, “I’m gonna go strut the red carpet with my sist tonight at the #hallmarktcas! Check out my rockin bump! It’s… it’s rockin. @Kimwilliamspais.” And she could not have been more right!

The actress debuted her adorable bump in a red lace dress with her sister, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, 45, by her side. Just as sweet, this happy news comes only a few months after Ashley openly shared her emotional experience after suffering a miscarriage — in public no less.

In her brave essay, which she wrote for Human Development Project, the actress shared how she discovered she miscarried during an outing at Whole Foods with little Gus. At the time, she promised she would not give up on her dream of expanding her family despite the difficult loss. “I invite you to start, with me, a vocal army of the 25-percenters who can normalize miscarriage in the social sphere,” Ashley wrote, addressing the 25 percent of women who suffer a miscarriage. “I was right there next to you at Whole Foods, bleeding out of my shorts. Now I’m well. I’m a survivor. Healed, I will try again.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for Ashley and Neal? Congratulate the happy couple on their bundle of joy below!

