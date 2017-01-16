Armie Hammer Welcomes 2nd Child With Wife Elizabeth Chambers — A Baby Boy

Rex/Shutterstock

Armie Hammer’s family just grew by one! The ‘Social Network’ star’s wife Elizabeth Chambers officially gave birth to the couple’s second child — a baby BOY — on Jan. 15, and we could not be more thrilled for the sweet couple. This means their 2-year-old daughter Harper is now a big sis!

Armie Hammer, 30, is celebrating the new year in the perfect way — by adding to his fam! Just one month after celebrating his daughter Harper‘s second b-day, Armie’s wife Elizabeth Chambers, 34, gave birth to the couple’s second child and first son on Jan. 15, according to People magazine. “Both Mom and baby are doing great,” a rep told the publication. With a source adding, “Armie and Elizabeth are overjoyed with their growing family and daughter Harper is already embracing the role of big sister.” Aw!

The little guy was reportedly born in LA, and while his name has yet to be revealed, Armie jokingly spoke about names he and Elizabeth were considering while on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in September. “We’re thinking Jack,” the Nocturnal Animals actor told the talkshow host, adding, “[Or] Michael Charles, and he can just go by M.C.” Lol.

Ready to start the #torontointernationalfilmfestival festivities… All three of us! A photo posted by Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) on Sep 8, 2016 at 6:46pm PDT

“Are you really thinking about that?” asked Jimmy, who’s currently expecting a second child of his own with wife Molly McNearney.“I think I just gave away our baby name?” he replied. “I’m in so much trouble!” Armie also added that little Harper was super excited about taking on the role of big sis. “She loves it,” he said. “I mean, she seems to love it now. If you go, ‘Where’s the baby?’ she’ll rub Mama’s belly and kiss her stomach. It’s really cute.”

Armie and Elizabeth tied the knot in 2010, and while it’s still early to tell, the two may have even more children in their future! “My wife is like a professional pregnant woman,” Armie told E! News back in October. “She doesn’t get tired. She doesn’t get sick. She doesn’t complain. She still exercises. She seems like she loves being pregnant and is built to be pregnant. She really enjoys it. She will tell me, ‘I really like being pregnant. I feel great.'” Congrats again, you two!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you hoping to see Armie and Elizabeth’s little one soon? Congratulate the happy couple below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.