Hours before Donald Trump is inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States in Washington D.C. on Jan. 20, activists will rally in protest outside his NYC hotel. The demonstration will be led by Michael Moore, Mark Ruffalo and Trump impersonator-extrodinaire, Alec Baldwin — and it’s not hard to get involved yourself!

“Mark Ruffalo, Alec Baldwin & myself will be holding a massive rally in NYC in front of Trump International Hotel this Thursday, 6 p.m.! Come!” Michael Moore tweeted on Jan. 14. These stars have been very vocal about being anti-Donald Trump, 70, so it’s not all that surprising that they’re taking the reigns on this protest, and more big names are already expected to attend.

The director also retweeted a link to an article that reported that Bill de Blasio (New York’s mayor), Rosie Perez and Al Sharpton will be at the rally, too, and it’s all going down one day before Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration. There will be hundreds of demonstrations throughout the country in the days leading up to Trump officially taking office, but this will certainly be one of the most buzzed-about rallies thanks to the celebrity names attached.

Thousands are expected to attend this NYC rally, and if you want to join, just show up to the Trump International Hotel — about a half mile from Donald’s home at Trump Tower — on Thursday so your voice will be heard! “We are sending a message to Washington that we will fight, at every step, discrimination and harmful policies, today, tomorrow and every day,” Mark told NBC News. “[We’re] coming together to stand up for one another, as we will do every day, to protect the values we hold dear.”

Trump obviously has a history with Alec, who portrays him on Saturday Night Live, which the president-elect is NOT a fan of. “I like Alec, but his imitation of me is really mean-spirited and not very good,” Donald said in December. “It’s not good.” He has yet to comment publicly on Alec & co.’s pre-Inauguration protest.

HollywoodLifers, will you join Alec, Mark and more at the rally on Friday?

