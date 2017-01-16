Aaron Rodgers’ Family Skip Epic Packers’ Game Amidst Family Feud: ‘It’s Complicated’

REX/Shutterstock, Courtesy of Instagram

Apparently the tension between the Rodgers’ family is still pretty intense. Jordan Rodgers and his parents all skipped Aaron’s huge playoff game on Jan. 15, and in a new interview, his father revealed that the family is ‘hoping’ they can somehow mend what’s apparently broken.

“It’s complicated,” Ed Rodgers told the New York Times speaking about the family relationship with Aaron Rodgers, 33. “We’re all hoping for the best.” Aaron’s parents Ed and Darla, nor his brother Jordan Rodgers attended their son’s game in Green back last weekend, or this week in Dallas — even though Jordan now lives there with JoJo Fletcher.

Aaron, the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, hasn’t spoken to his family since the end of 2014, according to Bleacher Report, but the cause of the problem that started it all is still unknown. The public learned about the tension in the family during The Bachelorette when JoJo headed to Jordan’s hometown in Chico, Calif., and Jordan, 28, informed her that Aaron didn’t speak to anyone in the family. Speaking briefly on the topic, Jordan’s father just said in the episode, “Fame can change you.”

It definitely hasn’t been easy on the family. “One in the news is enough for us,” Ed said. “Fame can change things.” When asked if anything had changed since 2014, in regards to Aaron’s relationship with the family, he answered, “It’s hard to tell sometimes.”

“Airing public laundry is not what I would have chosen,” Ed also said in the interview, but did admit, “It’s good to have it all come out.” On Thursday, the quarterback was asked about his brother, but once again, shot down the topic. “I just don’t think it’s appropriate talking about family stuff publicly,” he said, adding that he didn’t know if his brother would attend his game.

Following last season’s Bachelorette, Jordan was asked if Aaron would be invited to the wedding, whenever that may be, and the answer was “absolutely.”

“There’s no scenario in which I wouldn’t want my entire family at a wedding,” he told reporters on a conference call. “That’s something all of our family wants and hopes for at some point.” Well, hopefully that will happen!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.