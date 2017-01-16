President Obama Cautions Americans Not To Underestimate Trump On ’60 Minutes’

Barack Obama warned Americans not to underestimate the power of Donald Trump on ’60 Minutes,’ which aired Jan. 15. During his last in-depth interview as President of the United States, he shared his thoughts on his successor. Click to watch!

President Barack Obama, 55, gave his last interview as commander-in-chief on 60 Minutes, which aired Jan. 15. While sitting down with Steve Kroft, he warned Americans not to “underestimate” Donald Trump, 70. “He’s going to be 45th president of the United States. Look, he’s an unconventional candidate. I don’t think there’s anybody who’s run a campaign like his successfully in modern history. And, as a consequence because he didn’t have the supports of many of the establishment in his own party, because he ran sort of an improvisational campaign.” Donald defied all odds to secure the presidency, defeating Hillary Clinton in an upset.

In his last interview on network TV as president, Obama discusses his time as POTUS on #60Minutes: https://t.co/P58oH5k0CY — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 16, 2017

Barack also gave a word of advice to Donald on how to keep the country united during a time of cynicism and division. He revealed, “The one thing I’ve said to him directly, and I would advise my Republican friends in Congress and supporters around the country, is just make sure that, as we go forward certain norms, certain institutional traditions don’t get eroded, because there’s a reason they’re in place.” Clearly, he’s hoping the President-Elect will keep an open mind!

The POTUS even revealed how he believed Donald pulled off his historic win, saying, “I think that he clearly was able to tap into a lot of grievances. And he has a talent for making a connection with his supporters that overrode some of the traditional benchmarks of how you’d run a campaign or conduct yourself as a presidential candidate.” Looking ahead, Barack is excited to embrace his new life even though he will miss the Oval Office. He plans to take a big vacation, write a book, work on his library and set up a foundation. We’re definitely going to miss him!

