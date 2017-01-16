Drake & 2 Chainz Hit The Studio & Tease Epic Collaboration — Pics & Video

Drake and 2 Chainz spent some quality studio time together on Jan. 15, teasing a possible musical collaboration all over social media. So can we expect a new duet between them soon? The proof is in a silly video of the two rappers dancing to a track, plus a ton of new photos — check it all out right here!

2 Chainz, 39, and Drake, 30, are total friendship goals. WATCH them dance it out inside the studio above!

2 Chainz, AKA Tauheed Epps, also showed off his facetime with Drizzy on Instagram, posting a bunch of professional pics. Take a look:

So does this mean new music is coming soon? Well, it does seem likely, considering that they spent all day together in a recording space along with various producers. We can also see by his obvious hashtags that 2 Chainz was working on his Pretty Girls Like Trap Music project, which is set to come out April 7, as the rapper confirmed on Instagram (though he didn’t specify the year). So a possible collab could appear on that; then again, it could show up on Drizzy’s upcoming More Life playlist, too.

Of course, the two rappers have also teamed up in the past for tracks like “Big Amount”, “No Lie,” All Me”, “F*ckin’ Problems” and “I Do It”. The bar is set pretty high, but we’re confident that they’ll come through!

HollywoodLifers, would you just lose it if Drake and 2 Chainz collaborated together again? Tell us if you’re excited for new music!