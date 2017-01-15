Billie Lourd, Taylor Lautner & More: 13 Young Hollywood Couples Heating Up 2017

Young couples are taking over Hollywood! These hot pairs are heating things up with their relationships. From Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner to Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, these are the 13 young Hollywood couples that we’re obsessed with!

Billie Lourd, 24, and Taylor Lautner, 24, are the couple that’s near and dear to our hearts! The two met on the set of Scream Queens, and they’ve been inseparable ever since. Taylor has proven to be the best boyfriend on the planet after the shocking and sudden deaths of Billie’s mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds. Taylor has stood by Billie’s side during the most devastating weeks of her life, and even whisked her away on a romantic getaway!

The 2017 couple that’s shocked everyone is The Weeknd, 26, and Selena Gomez, 24. The new couple was spotted flaunting heavy PDA on a date in Santa Monica on Jan. 10. They’ve reportedly been dating for 2 months and spent the holidays together! HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Selena finds The Weeknd “charming” and is falling hard for him already!

Gigi Hadid, 21, and Zayn Malik, 24, are still going strong in 2017. This young couple is so in love and they don’t care who knows it. Zayn celebrated his 24th birthday on Jan. 12, and Gigi posted the sweetest message to honor her man. She called Zayn “her handsome” and said she was in love with him! Aw!

Joe Jonas, 27, and Sophie Turner, 20, started off 2017 in the best way possible — together! These two have only been dating for a few months, and they’re already hot and heavy. Joe and Sophie packed on the PDA at a Golden Globes after-party on Jan. 8. They couldn’t keep their hands off of each other! Check out the rest of our young Hollywood couples in our gallery now!

