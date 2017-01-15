Manchester United Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

Great goal! Manchester United against Liverpool is one of the fiercest rivalries in British soccer. These two giants face off against one another at Old Trafford on Jan.15 in Manchester. Don’t miss a second of the action as we’ve got your way to watch via live stream.

Manchester United are on a great run of form, but so are their opponents Liverpool. Both of these teams believe that they have a chance of winning the English Premier League title this season making this a must-win game for both. Millions of fans around the world will be tuning-in, so don’t miss a second! The game is set for an 11:00 AM EST kick-off Jan. 15.

Jose Mourinho, 53, will be desperate to win this game. Manchester United finally look like a solid team who do not lose a lot of goals while they are scoring freely now too. Their famous manager knows that a convincing win against Liverpool could really make a huge impression on the Red Devils’ fans.

Manchester United looked good in their 2-0 win against West Ham United recently and there is a real belief among their supporters that the team is starting to gel. The match against Liverpool could finally give Paul Pogba, 23, the chance to show why he is one of Europe’s top midfield players.

This game will mark an amazing opportunity for Wayne Rooney, 31, to become the club’s all time greatest goal scorer. He currently sits on 249 goals alongside Sir Bobby Charlton, 79, and needs just one more goal to beat that tally. For Rooney and United to get that ‘golden goal’ against Liverpool would be a really special moment.

Jurgen Klopp‘s, 49, team feel good about their chances against United, but it will be a tough task. His squad will be smarting after their recent cup loss to Southampton and they will need the likes of experienced players like James Milner, 31, to be on top form. Jurgen will be hoping that striker Daniel Sturridge, 27, can sneak a goal for them in this vital league game.

With their current play, it is hard to separate these two clubs. United have slightly better form after winning their last six games on the spin, while Liverpool have just lost one game in their last six matches. But with home advantage and a huge support behind them, it could be a great opportunity for the home team to grab a vital victory.

