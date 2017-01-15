Manchester City Vs. Everton Live Stream Watch The Premier League Online

REX/Shutterstock

Shoot to score! Manchester City play Everton on Jan. 15 at Goodison Park in Liverpool. This should be an exciting game as both teams are currently playing well and scoring freely. Don’t miss any of the action. Click to watch.

Manchester City still have a chance of winning the English Premier League this season. However, they will have to beat teams like Everton if they are to succeed in that goal. The Toffees are always very hard to beat at home and this should be a very exciting match. Don’t miss any of the action as the he game kicks off at 8:30 AM ET.

Sports fans can tune into this game via NBC Sports official live stream (after they enter in their cable information.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MANCHESTER CITY VS. EVERTON LIVE STREAM

Pep Guardiola, 45, will be delighted that his team recently defeated Burnley 2-1. It was the type of game where they showed plenty of fight and spirit. Everton will really make them battle for all three points in this match as they try and climb up the table after a poor campaign to date.

The strikers in both teams could be crucial to the final outcome of this game. Sergio Aguero, 28, is capable of scoring against any team on his day and City’s fans will be hoping that he can find his goal touch soon. The Argentine international is world class on his day but sometimes he struggles to get going against more physical opponents.

Toffee’s manager Ronald Koeman has confirmed that Everton are in talks with Romelu Lukaku, 23, over a new contract and says keeping the Belgian at Goodison Park is a “big deal” for the club. The striker is the man that gives Everton an edge and he could really cause City some problems on Sunday.

In mid-field Everton will need Ross Barkley, 23, to have a really big match if they are not going to get over-run by City in this vital area of the park. A lot of experts are predicting a draw for this game but it remains to be seen if that will be the case as both sides are capable of scoring plenty of goals and keeping the fans excited!

HollywoodLifers, will Manchester City have enough to defeat Everton in this game? Leave your comments.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.