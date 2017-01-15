Dallas Cowboys Vs. Green Bay Packers Live Stream: Watch The NFL Playoff Game Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Dak Prescott’s about to face the hardest challenge in his rookie career: Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Can the Dallas Cowboys quarterback lead the team to NFL Playoff glory on Jan. 15? Don’t miss a second of the game. Click to watch.

So far, Dak Prescott, 23, is having a rookie season that most football players dream about. Is it about to become a nightmare? Though the Dallas Cowboys have had one of the best seasons in recent history, it can all end in heartbreak at the adept hands of Aaron Rodgers, 33, and the Green Bay Packers. These two teams clash in what may be the best game of the NFL Playoffs. Kickoff is around 4:40 PM so tune in to see who advances and who goes home!

Sports fans who want to see every moment of this game via Fox Sports’ official live stream (after entering in their cable information.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE COWBOYS VS. PACKERS GAME LIVE STREAM

The Packers got everyone’s attention with their explosive 38-13 victory over the New York Giants. The moment of the game just seconds before halftime, when Aaron launched a Hail Mary pass towards the endzone. Randall Cobb, 26, somehow was able to snatch the ball behind a wall of Giants defenders, giving Green Bay a 14-6 lead into the second half of the game. That was all the momentum they needed.

Yet, the game came at a great price, as Jordy Nelson, 31, suffered a horrible rib injury. Before he was sidelined, he was playing as one of the best wide receivers, according to the Washington Post. Aaron just plays better with Jordy in the game, and his absence could be the end of the Packers’ run to Super Bowl 51.

Green Bay fans shouldn’t despair, as they still have Ty Montgomery, 23, who has found new life after being made a running back. Plus, the Cowboys have a garbage defense when it comes against the run, so handing the ball to Ty might be the difference between first down or having to kick the ball away.

Yet, Green Bay isn’t that much better, as they’ve given up an average of 36.6 points in five games against top-15 scoring offenses, according to the International Business Times. If Ezekiel Elliott, 21, gets his hands on the ball, that might be it for the Pack.

Who do you think will win this game, HollywoodLifers? Do you think the Cowboys will claim victory or will Green Bay bury Dallas?

