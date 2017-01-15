Kansas City Chiefs Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Live Stream: Watch The NFL Playoffs Online

The playoffs are here, bringing us one step further to the Superbowl! The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional playoff and you do not want to miss a minute! Find out how to watch!

The Kansas City Chiefs meet up with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the second time this season, and the Chiefs are ready to take revenge on their home turf, Arrowhead Stadium. The last time these two teams went head to head, the Steelers dominated the Chiefs, winning 43 to 14 on October 2. Now, the stakes are high and the championship is on the line! Kick-off is at 8:20 PM ET on Jan. 15 on NBC — you don’t want to miss this game!

The Chiefs enter the game with a strong 12-4 record, with the biggest loss being against the Steelers. On the other hand, the Steelers have an 11-5 record, giving the Chiefs the home-field advantage. Still, the Steelers come in fierce as ever with powerhouse Ben Roethlisberger at QB, Antonio Brown at wide receiver and Le’Veon Bell running the ball. The big question outlets like SBNation and Sports Illustrated are asking is: Will the Chiefs be able to keep up with the Steelers’ dominating offense?

The Chiefs’ saving grace will be their strong linebackers, including Justin Houston and Dee Ford, to stop Roethlisberger and his squad from racking up the scoreboard. Also, there’s no denying that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is one of the best in the NFL. The 27-year-old, referred to often as “Baby Gronk,” after Patriots player Rob Gronkowski, is a beast to be reckon with and will cause the Steelers some trouble in the playoff game. “Kelce is as dynamic as any tight end in football right now,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a press conference on Jan. 10.

Tomlin also praised the Chiefs’ QB Alex Smith, saying, “He’s a savvy veteran. He’s an awesome decision maker. He takes care of the ball. He doesn’t get sacked often. His mobility is underrated and an asset.”

Still, no one is quite like Roethlisberger, whose been in the professional game for 14 years.

