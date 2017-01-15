Taylor Lautner & Bikini-Clad Billie Lourd Hold Hands In Cabo After Her Mom’s Death

FameFlyNet, Image Courtesy of Instagram

Taylor Lautner is getting an A+ in boyfriend studies for the way he’s attending to Billie Lourd on their trip to Cabo San Lucas. It’s clear that while they are on a beautiful vacation, Billie is still mourning the loss of her mother and grandmother. But luckily she has Taylor to hold her hand through the pain.

Billie Lourd, 24, and her beau Taylor Lautner, 24, have been soaking up the sun in Cabo San Lucas for a few days, following the deaths of both her mother Carrie Fisher, 60, and grandmother Debbie Reynolds, 84, which occurred within just 48 hours of each other. While the vacation can’t possibly be the most romantic or enjoyable one with Billie grieving these significant losses, it appears that Taylor is doing his best to help his girlfriend enjoy herself on the trip.

The Scream Queens co-stars were seen lounging by the pool on Jan. 13, holding hands as they entered to take a dip and smiling while looking at their phones together. We couldn’t be happier to see that Billie has the amazing Twilight star to comfort her during this dark time. It seems like Taylor has been trying everything he can think of to perk Billie up since she lost Carrie and Debbie, from taking her through the In-N-Out drive-thru after the double memorial service to a trip to a bowling alley.

While nothing can bring Billie’s loved ones back, it appears that Taylor is doing something right, as he was able to snap a selfie of he and Billie smiling on Jan. 13, as she held up two peace signs while lounging on a beach chair. Hopefully Billie is able to enjoy her time with Taylor in Cabo and come back home well-rested and recharged.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Taylor is helping Billie get through this difficult time? Do you think they are enjoying their vacation in Cabo? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.