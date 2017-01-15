‘SNL’: Sturgill Simpson Nails Soulful Performance Of ‘Keep It Between The Lines’

Way to slay! Sturgill Simpson had the honor of being the first musical guest of 2017 on ‘SNL,’ and the country-rock singer totally surpassed all expectations Jan. 14. Taking the 8H stage, he showed off his deep and crisp voice while strumming the guitar!

What a voice! (John) Sturgill Simpson, 38, made a lasting impression on Saturday Night Live, taking the stage for his debut performance on the hit comedy sketch series. The country crooner showed off his vocal prowess, while singing the hit track from his album A Sailor’s Guide To Earth, “Keep It Between The Lines. “Although he may not be a household name to some, Sturgill proved to have a commanding presence while belting his heart out and strumming the guitar. Clad in all black, he looked suave and sophisticated for his big night.

He later took the stage to perform a spellbinding rendition of his single, “Call To Arms.” Sturgill, who hails from Jackson, Kentucky, is definitely making a name for himself in the music industry. The singer even recently wrapped up a tour! On top of that, he was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Country Album, so there’s a great chance fans will get to see him at the 59th Grammy Awards Feb. 12th. He was also nominated for a Grammy in 2015 for Best Americana Album, and has won three Americana Music Awards. Both he and Maren Morris, who previously performed on the iconic 8H stage on Dec. 10, are up for all-genre awards!

Ahead of the show, Sturgill shared several photos of his preparation to social media. The singer could be seen alongside a live band, practicing for the highly anticipated episode, which was hosted by Rogue One: A Star Wars story actress Felicity Jones, 33. She was also a newbie at her gig, but they both delivered in ways like never before. Looking ahead, fans can get pumped for an appearance from comedian Aziz Ansari, 33, and rapper Big Sean, 28, on Jan. 21. It’s clear SNL has big things planned for 2017, so we can’t wait to tune in!

