‘SNL’ Weekend Update Slams Donald Trump For Making Enemies With CIA, FBI & Media

This just in! ‘Saturday Night Live’ stars Colin Jost and Michael Che tackled the latest news for the ‘Weekend Update’ sketch on Jan. 14. For this segment, they slammed Donald Trump for making enemies with the CIA, FBI and the national media!

Colin Jost, 34, and Michael Che, 33, reprised their hosting duties for the “Weekend Update” sketch Jan. 14, treating viewers to their dose of news on SNL. Now that it’s days before Donald Trump‘s inauguration, the comedians made sure to slam his first official press conference. Colin quipped, “like a golden shower, it was a mess that covered everything.” Michael then delivered the ultimate diss, noting how Donald was avoiding answering certain questions. He joked, “The President-Elect just called CNN fake news LIVE on CNN,” adding, “he hasn’t even been sworn in yet and he’s already made enemies with the CIA, FBI and the national media — that’s ballsy!”

We’re glad to see Colin and Michael still offering a hilarious spin on a range of topics, proving they’re going to continue delivering great content as season 42 presumes. Look out Donald! Both of them took their talents on the road recently, venturing to Las Vegas to perform their iconic “Weekend Update” sketch at the T-Mobile arena as part of a press event at the Consumer Electronic Show. Known for their sense of humor, they made sure to pack a punch with their suiting and themed quips. From his co-anchor chain, Colin joked, “I haven’t seen this much hot pink since Britney Spears got out of that limo with no underwear.” That was just the start of it!

Before the winter hiatus, the comedic duo started off their segment with several jokes mocking the President-Elect on the Dec. 17 episode. Colin and Michael discussed Donald’s unexpected meeting with Kanye West in Trump Tower, joking how the rapper may as well become the “Secretary of Humbleness” due to his wild cabinet choices. Vladimir Putin‘s “childhood friends” also stopped by, talking about how he can be “petty,” offering plenty of laughs. The segment is known for featuring stars by surprise, like Jennifer Aniston, Bill Murray and even the Chicago Cubs. We can’t wait to see what else they have in store for viewers in the coming year!

