‘SNL’: Felicity Jones & Other Stars Fight Over Bearded Hunk, Mocking ‘The Bachelor’

The ‘SNL’ heavy-hitters went the extra mile for the premiere episode of 2017, making sure to garner major laughs on Jan. 14. Although fans were seemingly loving every minute of the hysterical show, there was one sketch had everyone talking because it mercilessly mocked another fave show — ‘The Bachelor’!

Rogue One’s Felicity Jones, 33, totally nailed her opening monologue on the Jan. 14 episode of Saturday Night Live before showing off her comedic chops in the sketch that poked fun at everyone’s favorite reality dating show — The Bachelor. The skit starts with Nick the “Beard Hunk” getting ready to sit down with the contestants one on one, and really get to know them. As each new contestant comes out in turn he asks them to tell him about themselves, and their answers only get more and more ridiculous, ranging from weird sexual skills to medical drama.

As they continue to interrupt each other, “Can I steal him for a sec?” becomes the ultimate running joke. The girls become very competitive by the end, but Nick isn’t willing to send anyone home until Felicity’s character admits she only brought a one piece bathing suit. Well, that’s definitely one way to get yourself kicked off “Beard Hunk.” Bye!

Fans have been patiently waiting for the end of the show’s winter hiatus. They last huddled around their televisions to watch the Emmy award-winning series on Dec. 17, which was chock full of hilarious politically charged skits. The SNL cast, including Kate McKinnon, Alec Baldwin, Colin Jost, Michael Che, Cecily Strong and more, brought their A-game throughout all of 2016, so we know they’re going just as hard this year! This knee-slapping sketch was clearly an indicator!

