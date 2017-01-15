‘SNL’: Felicity Jones Joined By Hologram Version Of Tina Fey For Monologue

Image Courtesy of NBC

The force is strong tonight! Felicity Jones served as the host on ‘SNL’ for the Jan. 14 show, delivering a stellar opening monologue. The ‘Star Wars’ actress was even joined by a hologram version of Tina Fey, who had a very special message!

From a galaxy far, far away to the iconic 8H stage in New York City, Felicity Jones came and delivered with her hilarious opening spiel on Saturday Night Live. The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actress, 33, served as the superstar host for the evening, having the honors of kicking off the very first show of 2017. She seemed like a total pro while nailing her monologue, joking about how many know her from the “indie film.” Felcity also talks about being a woman in a lead role, before Saw Gerrera (Kenan Thompson) brings her a message from an old friend. Tina Fey then appears in holographic form, wearing a head scarf like a Star Wars princess! She tells Felicity, “All you need to do is go out there and do your best, don’t worry about what the reviews say.”

Tina Fey returned to 8H* with a special message for Felicity Jones. #SNL *as a hologram pic.twitter.com/LqqSQrSpM2 — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) January 15, 2017

Tina continues, “Also no matter how it goes, the President of the United States will say that it’s ‘sad and overrated.’ It’s fine — noone cares.” Sorry Donald Trump! Fans were definitely looking forward to catching Felcity, who plays Jyn Erso in the Disney hit, on the iconic NBC comedy sketch series. Shortly before the show aired, a hilarious new promo was released starring Felicity. In the clip, the star practices her opening speech, in front of a room full of bored Stormtroopers. When she asks for the soldier’s feedback, they give her a “meh” response, to which she jokes, “you’re a real bunch of troopers.” The hit film absolutely slayed at the box office after hitting theaters Dec. 19, as it was one of the biggest in 2016, and Felicity did just as great on SNL.

Felicity also showed off her acting chops on a plethora of funny skits, joining forces with the superstar cast — quite literally. As if that wasn’t a treat enough, viewers also got to check out a live performance from country crooner Sturgill Simpson, 38, at Rockefeller Plaza. He was clearly elated about making his debut, taking to Twitter with a photo of his epic practice session on Jan. 12, alongside the caption, “Gearing up for Saturday Night Live.” We’re ready for an encore!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Felicity’s opening monologue on SNL? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.