‘SNL’: Donald Trump Mocked For ‘Golden Showers’ Scandal With Epic Bathroom Jokes

Image Courtesy of NBC

They’re back! The first ‘Saturday Night Live’ show of 2017 kicked off with a bang on Jan. 14, as the talented cast pulled all the stops with a politically charged cold open. This time, Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump addressed the ‘Golden Showers’ scandal at a press conference!

Talk about a stellar comeback from a winter haitus! The talented cast of Saturday Night Live was clearly prepared for the first show of the new year on Jan. 14, opening with a politically charged sketch that still has audiences laughing. Alec Baldwin, 58, reprised his role of Donald Trump, 70, appearing at his first press conference as President-Elect. Of course, the rumors about him hiring Russian prostitutes to perform a “golden showers” show were addressed. Donald responds, “I’m not talking about the pee-pee. Because it didn’t happen. It wasn’t as cool as it sounds.” Donald then plays into their jokes, saying, “I’m going to bring back a thick stream of jobs!”

President-elect Donald Trump only wants to talk about what is really important in this country. #SNL pic.twitter.com/1rSIJydIIJ — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) January 15, 2017

He continued, “This country will be literally showered with jobs. I’m a major wiz at jobs. This will be a golden opportunity for me as President to make a big splash!” Fans were treated to a plethora of hot topics, since they also brought up Donald’s “fake news” quip to CNN, as well as when he called Buzzfeed a “failing pile of garbage.” Considering that his inauguration is days away, it only added more fuel to the fire. Alec whose been praised for his portrayal of the President-Elect also has a few things up his sleeve when it comes to the Jan. 21 episode. “We’re gonna play him the day after the inauguration; I’m doing SNL the day after the inauguration,” he revealed to Extra. “Trump is our head writer. He just hands it to us in a basket with a big bow on it every day.”

Fans have been patiently counting down the days until season 42 of SNL presumed, and luckily the superstars went the extra mile for the premiere episode of 2017. From a galaxy far, far away, The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actress Felicity Jones, 33, came to serve as the host of the evening, for the very first time in her career. Country singer Sturgill Simpson, 38, is also set to perform a few jams as the musical guest, meaning it’s going to be a show to remember. Looking ahead, they’ve booked rapper Big Sean and comedian Aziz Ansari, so we’ll be tuning in!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the cold open on the first SNL of the year? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.