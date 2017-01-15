Ray Lewis Attacks Tom Brady On Twitter After He Gets Knocked Down: ‘It’s Called Football’

REX/Shutterstock

Ouch! Play nice, guys! Ray Lewis and Earl Thomas totally came down on Tom Brady hard on Twitter after he attempted to get Jadeveon Clowney flagged for dragging him down during a game on Jan. 14. Apparently these footballers felt the need to explain to Tom how the game is played!

Tom Brady, 39, was leading the New England Patriots through their divisional-round playoff game against the Houston Texans when he was dragged down from behind by Jadeveon Clowney, 23, after throwing an incomplete pass. But Tom couldn’t shake it off once Jadeveon let go, and boy, did his fellow NFL all stars attack him on Twitter for that move!

While it looked like the Texans defensive end came at the Patriots quarterback right after he released the pass, Tom was pissed that Jadeveon continued to pull him to the ground. That’s when Tom went off on the refs and when Earl Thomas and Ray Lewis laid into him from the comfort of their homes while watching the game on TV!

Tom Brady has the easiest route… put his ass in our division and see what he does!!! #salty!! — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) January 15, 2017

Did you watch the game this year I owned Tom Brady!! That BS you showing I was hurt trying to help my team. https://t.co/ZB6ts0ObuQ — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) January 15, 2017

“It’s Called Football Brady,” Ray, the former Baltimore Ravens linebacker tweeted on Jan. 14 during the game. Ouch! Then Earl, a free safety for the Seattle Seahawks, jumped on the bandwagon and helped bash Brady with his comment, “Tom Brady has the easiest route… put his ass in our division and see what he does!!! #salty!!” Whoa. Earl then shared a GIF a fan made from Super Bowl XLIX when Earl blew a coverage against Tom’s team. “Did you watch the game this year I owned Tom Brady!! That BS you showing I was hurt trying to help my team,” Earl tweeted. Come on guys, can’t we all get along?

HollywoodLifers, do you think it was fair of Earl and Ray to attack Tom? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.