‘Homeland’ Recap: Carrie Fights To Keep Quinn From Going Down A Dark Path

‘Homeland’ is back and now on familiar territory. On the Jan. 15 season 6 premiere, Carrie’s working in New York in an all-new job, Quinn continues to struggle after his stroke, and Carrie and Quinn fight over who’s in control.

Carrie’s back in United States — in New York City. She starts her morning by going to the VA hospital to visit Quinn. When she goes to his physical therapy appointment, he’s not there.

She finds him by the mailboxes. He is no longer the Quinn he was before. His hair is disheveled, he’s walking with a limp, and he just looks empty in the eyes. Carrie keeps berating him for missing physical therapy. She thinks he’s going to make some huge breakthrough in one appointment. “Would you just stop?!” he says. “Being like a dog!”

Carrie’s not listening to him. He doesn’t want to help himself right now, so progress isn’t going to happen anytime soon. “I’m not getting any better,” he yells, as he pushes Carrie against a wall. “Can’t you get that through your f*cking skull?”

She actually looks scared of Quinn. “Let me go,” she says and a brief glimpse of the former Quinn flashes in his eyes. No matter what’s going on with him, he would never hurt Carrie. “Let me go,” he says back. The nurse walks up to Carrie and tells her that she needs to take a break from the daily visits. Every time she comes around, Quinn gets upset.

This season of Homeland is taking place within the 72 days between the election and the inauguration of a female president. Saul and Dar go to meet with the president-elect. She asks their opinion about ISIS in Syria and offers up the idea of taking their forces out of the territory. Saul and Dar are taken aback.

They brief her on a number of classified operations. Since she’s not the president yet, she doesn’t have any say in matters at the moment. She really wants to hear about the CIA’s drone and military operations, especially ones that don’t require a sign-off from the president. Saul and Dar are going to have their hands full with this one.

Meanwhile, there’s a young Muslim man named Sekou Bah who’s introduced to the fold. He goes to the east side Marriott hotel to film a video about the origins of Al-Qaeda in America. He’s heading to Africa to see his father. He continues his video in the middle of Times Square and warns, “There’s two sides to every story. Know that.”

Carrie’s got a new job in Brooklyn. When she walks into a meeting, she sees Otto. They get into a heated discussion about what Carrie’s doing here working with a professor and his students, trying to provide outreach and help to the Muslim community. He thinks she should be focusing her attention elsewhere. She doesn’t have to keep atoning for her sins (a.k.a. what happened to Quinn).

Later, the FBI busts into Sekou’s apartment and arrests him for material support of terrorism. Carrie gets involved as part of her new job.

Quinn gets picked up from the VA hospital by some junkie and grabs some cash. He’s drowning himself in drugs. He wants an escape, to be anything else than who he is right now. Oh, poor Quinn. He gets so high that he doesn’t even realize that a gun is pointed right at him. A friend of the junkie Quinn’s with takes his money and knocks Quinn out when he takes too long.

Dar is not a fan of the president-elect, and he’s got plans for her. He thinks her ideas are “naive and dangerous.” Her son died in Iraq. She never speaks of him. Dar has a theory about that. “I think she despises us, Saul,” he says. “I think she blames us for her boy. I think she intends to hold us all accountable.”

Carrie gets a call — Quinn’s missing from the hospital. She finds him in the junkie’s apartment. He’s so out of it, he doesn’t even realize he has no pants or shoes on. Carrie takes him back to the hospital, but he’s not about to go back there. He tries to walk out, but Carrie won’t let him. They get into a scuffle and security attempts to get him under control. Carrie realizes this is not the place Quinn needs to be long-term, so she brings him back to her place. She just can’t let him go. She sets aside some rules and won’t even let him upstairs with Franny until he gets himself under control.

