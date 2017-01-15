Priyanka Chopra Thanks Fans For Support After Scary On-Set Injury: ‘I Will Be OK’

Image Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

‘Quantico’ star Priyanka Chopra may have gotten knocked down on the set, but she will definitely be getting back up again. The actress took to Twitter on Jan. 15 to thank all her fans for sending their love and support following her injury and to let them know that she is recovering nicely.

Priyanka Chopra, 34, may be recovering from a scary injury on the set of Quantico that landed her in the hospital, but she still found time to thank all her fans for their support in a tweet she sent out on Jan. 15. “Thank you for all your warm thoughts and well wishes,” she wrote. “I will be ok, and am looking forward to getting back to work as soon as I can. Much [love].” Way to think of others when you are the one suffering, Priyanka!

The Baywatch actress injured herself when she slipped and fell on her head while performing a stunt on the set of the hit ABC drama series on Jan. 12. Though it was reported that production on the show never shut down in New York following her fall, Priyanka’s rep said that the actress was “resting comfortably at home on doctors orders, and will return to work after the weekend.” The rep also said that Priyanka had been “immediately taken to the hospital, examined by a doctor and released” on the day of the injury.

Looks like the cast continued to power through without their lead, as they also went to a press event for the show on Jan. 13, while she stayed home to rest. We’re so glad to know that Priyanka is recovering and hopefully will be back at work, playing her epic character, Alex Parrish, soon!

