PaleyFest LA 2017: ‘Pretty Little Liars’ & More Shows Join — Full Lineup

The PaleyFest LA 2017 lineup is incredible! So many great shows and stars will be in attendance this year. From ‘Scandal’ to ‘Pretty Little Liars’ to ‘The Walking Dead,’ here are the shows that have joined the PaleyFest LA lineup! Plus, check out the full schedule.

March 17 at 7:30 p.m. — The Walking Dead

March 18 at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. — The CW’s Superhero event (Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl) & This Is Us

March 19 at 2:00 p.m. — Grey’s Anatomy

March 21 at 7:30 p.m. — NCIS: Los Angeles

March 22 at 8:00 p.m. — The Late, Late Show With James Corden

March 23 at 7:30 p.m — Orphan Black

March 24 at 7:30 p.m. — Bob’s Burgers

March 25 at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.— Pretty Little Liars & Westworld

March 26 at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. — Scandal; American Horror Story: Roanoke

What a lineup! You’ll be able to see your favorite TV stars and creators in person at PaleyFest. The annual TV festival will take place at LA’s Dolby Theater. Tickets are on sale now on the official PaleyFest site, so if you’re a TV fanatic, you need to buy your tickets ASAP! If you’re unable to make it to LA, Hulu will be streaming clips.

The Scandal panel will be a great one since it will be in celebration of the show’s upcoming 100th episode. The show returns for its highly-anticipated sixth season on Jan. 26 This will be the final PaleyFest panel for Pretty Little Liars. The fan favorite show returns for its final 10 episodes on April 18.

HollywoodLife.com will keep you updated on the panels and the stars who will be in attendance! Stay tuned!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited about PaleyFest LA? Let us know!