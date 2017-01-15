Meghan Markle Meets Kate Middleton: Prince Harry Introduces GF To The Duchess

Things are getting serious! Prince Harry has introduced his girlfriend, Meghan Markle, to his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. But that’s not all! Meghan also got to meet Harry’s super cute little niece, 20-month-old, Princess Charlotte!

Things are really heating up between Great Britain’s Prince Harry and his U.S. actress girlfriend, Meghan Markle! It’s starting to get so serious between the two in fact that Meghan has begun to meet the family — starting with Harry’s close friend, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. According to the British press, Meghan met the Duchess of Cambridge at her London residence, Kensington Palace — and it all went most swimmingly!

“Kate was really looking forward to meeting Meghan and she knew how important it was to Harry,” a source tells The Sun newspaper. “They are very close and he really values her opinion on girlfriends. Obviously Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, died when he was very young so Kate really fulfills that older sister/maternal role. It went really well and Meghan was very excited about meeting her.”

But that’s not all folks! Meghan also got to meet Kate’s super adorable daughter, Princess Charlotte, oh, and hang out with Harry’s brother, the future King of England, Prince William! “Harry and Meghan went over to Kate’s apartment in Kensington Palace,” the source tells The Sun. “William was also there and she got to play with Charlotte who she just adored. Meg had bought Kate a small birthday present – a very smart leather-bound ‘dream diary’ for her thoughts and ideas which Kate loved.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, news surfaced last October that Harry and Meghan were dating, after having met five months earlier in Toronto, Canada. Things got hot and heavy pretty quickly, with multiple reports claiming the two rang in the new year together before hopping on a private jet to Norway to check out the spectacular Northern Lights. Well, one thing’s for sure, Harry certainly knows how to whisk a girl off her feet.

And, by all accounts, this isn’t just a passing fling. The fact Harry is introducing Meghan to his family is a strong indicator of his feelings for the 35-year-old. “This just shows how serious Harry is,” the source tells The Sun. “He wants to take their relationship to the next level. They had an amazing time on their trip to the Arctic Circle and Harry had pulled out all the stops.” Hmmmm…. can anyone else hear wedding bells in the not too distant future?!!

