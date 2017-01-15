Martin Shkreli Gets Hit In The Face With Dog Poop After Raising Price Of HIV/AIDS Drug

This is insane! Martin Shkreli is hated so much by so many people for raising the price of the HIV/AIDS drug, Daraprin, that a protester at a college speaking event actually threw dog poop at him! Check out the hilarious video right here.

While on the University of California at Davis campus on Jan. 14, as a guest of the Davis College Republicans, former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli, 33, best known for jacking up the price of the HIV/AIDS drug Daraprim, was smacked in the face with some dog poop. And it was caught on tape. Honestly, it is an epic moment that is totally going to go viral based on how many people straight up hate this guy for depriving patients of the medication they really need.

Martin was on the college campus the day before ready to co-headline a speaking event with the editor of the right-wing website Breitbart News, Milo Yiannopoulos, when major protests broke out blocking all access to the venue until the student group finally had to cancel the event. The very next day, Martin was back on campus and recorded getting hit in the face with what was reportedly dog poop after literally being called, a “piece of s**t.” Seriously, dog poop. And while he appears to try and just wipe it off in the video, chances are that was a real bummer and won’t go down as his best day ever.

Both Martin and Milo have been banned from Twitter and are are extremely unpopular with the general public for things they’ve said and done. So chances are this video is going to be seen as Martin getting what’s coming to him.

