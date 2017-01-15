‘Mariah’s World’ Recap: Bryan Tanaka Gets Jealous When Mariah’s Fiance Shows Up On Tour

Image Courtesy of E!

Three’s a crowd! On the Jan. 15 episode of ‘Mariah’s World’ tensions run high when her fiancé, James Packer visits her on tour. Bryan Tanaka has to watch Mariah and James kiss and he is devastated. Check out our recap!

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka‘s relationship is heating up! But, there’s only one problem — Her finance [at the time] shows up, and Bryan is forced to take a backseat in Mariah’s world…

On the Jan. 15 episode of Mariah’s World Bryan had a pretty tough time. He was still dealing with the aftermath of his nasty knee injury, which sidelined him for a few of Mariah’s shows. Then, he lost his luggage when they flew to Paris for their biggest show ever. And, to top it all off, he had to watch Mariah and James Packer kiss! So, in short, it wasn’t a good episode for Bryan…

Thank you to all the #lambs for your love and support. Be sure to tune in to #MariahsWorld tonight on @eentertainment. – Team MC A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:51am PST

Bryan was actually taken by surprise when James showed up to see Mariah in Paris, since their relationship was heating up so fast. Their flirting was off the charts and he was sure they were better than ever. Stella was even nervous that James was going to see the way Bryan looks at Mariah and “kick his a–.” Stella actually confronted Mariah for the first time about Bryan’s crush, and Mariah played coy and thought she was being “dramatic.” Hmm…

When everyone went out to celebrate Mariah’s new vodka, VDKA 6100, she acted like Bryan didn’t even exist. She and James were all over each other. And, poor Bryan had to watch it all go down. It was actually sad to see. Bryan was so confused because he was sure their chemistry was more than just friends, and that they were meant to be.

The episode ended with Bryan all upset, and telling a fellow dancer, who he’s confided in about his feelings before, that he was so upset. BUT, all hope may not be lost. On the previews for next week’s episode, James abruptly leaves Mariah’s tour early, and it seems like something bad went down. Bryan gets confused because he doesn’t know what happened between Mariah and James. Then Bryan and Mariah continue to flirt and get close, SO what is going on?! We’ll just have to wait and see!

