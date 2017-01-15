SplashNews

Mariah Carey took the plunge while out in London with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, rocking a tighter than tighter LBD that showed off infinite cleavage! Now this dress is a surefire way for the diva to sizzle on date night!

Rocking this sassy and sexy black dress in London on January 14, Mariah Carey, 46, is basically saying “I don’t know them” to 2016 and her New Year’s Eve disaster. Has the pop diva ever looked better? New Year, New Mariah! She was spotted out and about with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 33, as they headed back to their hotel in England’s capital, and the hot backup dancer could hardly keep his eyes off her. What a lucky man!

Mariah wasn’t in London for a concert stop. The singer actually performed at a wedding! It’s unclear who was graced with that honor, but we’re sure they were over the moon that they had someone of Mariah’s caliber included in their special day — especially when she was dressed like that!

Mariah’s outfit was next level killer. The boa constrictor-tight spandex dress could have been demure; it reached her knees and had long sleeves. But it featured a higher than high slit and well, pretty much no chest, as she had it unzipped practically to her ribs! She was wearing a lacy black bustier underneath the dress that burst out of the top, showing off insane cleavage. The whole thing was bound together with a wide, black patent leather belt. She accessorized with fishnet stockings, diamond necklaces, and black strappy Louboutin platforms.

Bryan was actually in a matching outfit. The dancer was wearing a black t-shirt underneath a black blazer, with black pants. He accessorized with a gold chain, gold watch, and black dress shoes. Perfect!

