Madison Beer Leaning On Justin Bieber After Period Stain Drama — See Dinner Date Pics

Madison Beer is bouncing back after getting slammed by haters with the ultimate revenge: dinner with mentor Justin Bieber! The Biebs took his protégé out for a nice meal in LA on January 14, and it looked like so much fun!

How sweet is this friendship? Justin Bieber, 21, grabbed some dinner with Madison Beer, 17, at trendy hotspot Catch LA in West Hollywood. Their January 14 outing comes just a couple days after the up-and-coming singer was harassed online after paparazzi photos showed her having a period accident in a white bikini. While Madison totally handled the weird, petty hate she was getting expertly, it was probably nice to have a good pal like Justin checking in on her!

Madison looked great for her dinner at Catch. It’s one of the hottest places to see and be seen in Los Angeles, so she knew she had to look good! She stepped out wearing a micro mini python dress, accessorized with layered necklaces and black suede booties with fringe. Her purse was a contrasting choice to the outfit, a black leather handbag with yellow trim. There’s no doubt about it; she looked incredible!

Justin chose a definitely more casual style for his night out. He wore white sneakers with ripped grey skinny jeans, and an oversized, grey Supreme hoodie. To accessorize, he was wearing a denim ball cap and wire aviator eyeglasses. Of course he still looked cute!

Madison is such a badass. Wearing that teensy tiny dress after her period “problem” was an awesome move. People we so mean to her on social media after paps shot pics showing a stain on her white bikini bottoms as she frolicked on the beach with boyfriend Jack Gilinsky. Rather than hiding from the world, she posted the pic on Instagram, and told everyone that — surprise — “Girls sometimes bleed thru tampons because periods can be extremely unpredictable.” Hear, hear!

