Lamar Odom Plans To Win Khloe Kardashian Back & Wants Tristan To Step Aside

Three’s a crowd? Lamar Odom plans to get his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian back, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, and he wants ‘place holder’ Tristan Thompson to ‘step aside!’ The former NBA star is willing to do whatever it takes to earn her love!

Lamar Odom, 37, plans to win back the affections of his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, 32! The former NBA star is hoping to rekindle their romance, shortly after professing his love for her. Even though she’s clearly moved on with Tristan Thompson, he still feels like they have a powerful connection! “Lam needs TT to know how madly in love he still is with Khloe and wants Tristan to understand that he and Khloe have unfinished business,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Lam doesn’t want to disrespect what they have, but he thinks Tristan is just like James Harden and French Montana — a place holder in her life for when he returns.”

Lamar nearly broke the internet when he appeared on The Doctors, after making a heartfelt confession. When they asked what he was looking most forward to after his rehab stint, he responded, “Honestly, I want my wife back.” It definitely was a very real moment, since he was even fighting back tears. Khloe and Lamar finalized their divorce on Dec. 17, four years after she initially filed. Meanwhile, Khloe and her new beau, 25, have been hot and heavy for several months now, and she’s even claimed to be “in love” with the hunky Cleveland Cavaliers player.

“There was a time when Khloe would have died with delight hearing Lamar profess his love for her like that. Sadly, he never got his act together and now that time has passed,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, and Tristan seems to feel the same way about his remarks. “Khloe’s not married anymore. She’s Tristan’s girl and he will do anything to protect her from her delusional ex husband.” We’ll never say never, but time will tell!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe should give Lamar another chance? Let us know!

