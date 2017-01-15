Kim Kardashian Was Completely Naked When Masked Thug Grabbed Her During Robbery

More details are emerging about the terrifying ordeal Kim Kardashian was subjected to when she was robbed in Paris this past October. The information was just revealed in a newly released police statement, which Kim gave to officers just hours after the robbery took place. HollywoodLife.com has the lowdown.

Kim Kardashian’s robbery nightmare last October was even more terrifying than anyone suspected. New details of the 36-year-old’s ordeal have come to light by way of a police statement that was released Jan. 15. The statement was given by Kim just hours after five masked men broke into her Paris apartment where she was sleeping alone after having attended a fashion show.

According to the police records, Kim was woken by a noise at the door, she “shouted out” but there was no reply. “I heard a noise at the door, like footsteps, and I shouted to ask who was there, but no one answered,” Kim said in her statement, which was leaked to French newspaper, Le Journal du Dimanche. The next thing she knew, she was grabbed by masked thugs, who dragged her out into the hallway of her apartment. “I was in a bathrobe, naked underneath. We went back to the bedroom and they pushed me onto the bed,” she explained.

Kim went on to explain that she saw two people arrive, along with the building’s concierge, Mr Abdulrahman, who had been forced at gunpoint to let the men into the apartment. The gang had clearly done their homework, and repeatedly demanded she hand over her huge diamond engagement ring. Kim told the cops that she told the men she didn’t know where it was, but after one of the gang pointed a gun at her, she was forced to eventually hand over the ring.

And that’s not all they took. In the statement Kim detailed everything that was stolen from her, “In my jewelry box there were two Cartier diamond bracelets, a Jacob necklace in gold with diamonds, earrings with diamonds by Loraine Schwarz, and others by Yanina,” she said in the police statement. “There were three gold necklaces by Jacob, little bracelets, jewels, rings. A necklace by Loraine Schwarz with diamonds, another little necklace with six diamonds underneath. Another diamond necklace with the name of my son ‘Saint’ on it. There was also a Jacob diamond cross. There were two rings in yellow gold. I think they robbed me of $5 million.”

It turns out the actual robbery amount was twice what Kim originally estimated—the five men, who may have recently been apprehended, stole a whopping $10 million worth of jewelry. In the statement, Kim also detailed what happened after she handed over the jewelry—and it’s horrifying to say the least. “We then went back to the bedroom and they pushed me onto the bed,” Kim said. “And at that point they tied me up and put plastic cables and scotch tap on my hands, and then taped my mouth and my legs. They took me to my bathroom, more specifically in my bathtub.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, a total of ten men have been apprehended in connection with the robbery.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.