Kim Kardashian’s Ex-Bodyguard Breaks Silence On Robbery After Her Statement Leaks

Kim Kardashian’s former bodyguard is ready to talk after major arrests have been made in connection with the reality TV star’s robbery in Paris back in October 2016, saying that he isn’t avoiding the horrifying incident at all.

“If I would try to avoid all places I had bad memories, then I can’t even stay home,” Kim Kardashian‘s former bodyguard, Pascal Duvier, 43, told Fairfax Media, saying he wouldn’t stay away from Paris, the city where the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was robbed back in October 2016. “[I am] not avoiding anything. Unfortunately everywhere you are nowadays you have to be careful.”

So far, 10 individuals have been charged in connection with the robbery, which occurred during Paris Fashion Week. The suspects reportedly bound the 36-year-old reality TV star and stole more than $10 million worth of jewelry from her. The case is still being looked at as a possible inside job, a fact that deeply affected Pascal and his family, including his two young daughters. “Everybody close to me was harassed to get answers about me. Not cool, but it’s the way this type of industry works,” said the German bodyguard, who was at a nearby nightclub protecting Kim’s sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and Kendall Jenner, 21, on the night she was robbed in the City of Lights.

Even though Pascal was reportedly fired by Kim and Kanye West, 39, following the robbery, he refuses to comment on the exact reason why he left the job after working for the family for more than three years. “This is a question that comes up often and to be honest it doesn’t matter if I do or I don’t [work for Kim and Kanye],” he said. “The client should be the one answering that question.”

Though Kim’s statement was recently leaked and news surrounding the robbery continues to mount, it seems like Pascal is moving on from the situation. “I don’t like to waste my time on thoughts about ‘what if’ or ‘what could have been if…'” he said. “Many good and many bad things happen. Life is a chain reaction of decisions and actions you take, you can’t choose only to change certain things. Every change affects everything.”

