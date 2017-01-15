Kendall Jenner: 9 Times She’s Tried To Be Just Like Her Sister Kylie

Courtesy of Instagram

Usually, the little sister loves copying everything their older sister does, but for the Jenner girls these days, it seems the opposite is true — it’s almost as if Kendall is turning into Kylie! From her plumper lips to her recent sexy outfits, see the times Kendall tried to be just like her little sis right here.

Kendall Jenner’s lips are all people can talk about lately — they seem to have gotten so much bigger and plumper, just like Kylie Jenner’s, overnight! It took Kylie months to admit she’d had her lips done back in 2015, and now, Kendall is going out of her way to deny the rumors, too. “It’s so exhausting,” she admitted. “As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn’t even make sense. It’s crazy because sometimes I feel like people just want me to lose.”

After she first debuted the fuller pout in November, her sister also stepped in to clear things up, explaining that the reason Kendall’s lips looked so different was because, on that rare occasion, she let Kylie do her makeup. Still, ever since then, we can’t help but notice that the 21-year-old seems to have kept up this look, so whether she got injections or not, she definitely seems to be taking Kylie’s lead!

Lately, Kendall has also been wearing outfits that resemble those her sister has worn in the past, and even seems to be posing for her sexy Instagram pics more and more like Kylie. From blonde wigs to off-the-shoulder tops and more, the resemblances are uncanny. If you don’t believe us, just click through the gallery above and see all the similarities!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kendall copies Kylie far too often? Or does Kylie copy Kendall more? Or…are they just each their own original person with similar tastes?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.