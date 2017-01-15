Courtesy of Twitter

She was a diehard Hillary Clinton supporter, and now Katy Perry’s giving Donald Trump a hard time with her hair dye! Katy had a blast dressing up for boyfriend Orlando Bloom’s birthday party, rocking orange hair fit for the president-elect. Click through to see her wacky new look!

Katy Perry, 32, isn’t being too subtle when it comes to her feelings for president-elect Donald Trump, 70. The “Rise” singer, who got incredibly involved in politics this past year, made fun of Trump by wearing a costume of sorts at boyfriend Orlando Bloom‘s 40th birthday party in Palm Springs, California on January 14. She wasn’t exactly wearing a fluffy combover wig, but translated that infamous ‘do into bright orange locks! CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS OF KATY’S ORANGE HAIR.

Sure, Katy is known for rocking a rainbow of crazy hair colors — cotton candy pink, bright blue, cherry red, the list goes on — but there’s no doubt about it that this was a big signal to the president-elect. Just check out that sign she’s holding! It’s mac and cheese orange, depicts Trump as an overgrown baby in a diaper holding the United States like a toy. And yes, that hair is perfectly orange, too.

Katy Perry's IG story from Orlando's birthday party ✌ pic.twitter.com/7LrKgNmL7n — Katy Perry Lines (@katyperryteamtr) January 15, 2017

Orlando looked like he was having an awesome birthday party in the California resort town. Katy, orange hair and all, proved she was the best girlfriend ever by surprising Orlando with an incredible gift. She flew his mother, Sonia, out from England for the party! Seeing his mom is better than anything money could buy! He was so happy, posting a sweet Instagram pic of their reunion, showing his mom hugging him tightly. Orlando was presented with a massive birthday cake, too, that said “Happy Birthday Lando” on it! His friends and family surrounded him as he blew out the candles.

Katy’s still got that political spirit, clearly, and we mean besides the funny hair! She’s confirmed that she’s marching in the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, the day after Trump inauguration! Katy will be joining 200,000 people marching down the streets of Washington DC to protest for the protection of women’s rights in the United States. Other celebs are coming too, like Zendaya and Amy Schumer.

