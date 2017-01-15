Justin Bieber Hounded About Selena Gomez’s Romance With The Weeknd: Watch His Response

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of TMZ/Courtesy of Instagram

Of course Justin Bieber was asked about Selena Gomez’s rumored budding romance with The Weeknd! Poor Biebs was trying to leave Catch LA on January 14 when a swarm of paps stopped him to find out one thing: what did he think of Selena dating Abel? Click through to watch him respond!

And the answer is…a big fat “no comment”! Well, at least that’s the gist of what you get from Justin Bieber, 21, silently pushing his way through a crowd of paparazzi shouting his name. Justin was having dinner at Catch LA in West Hollywood with protege Madison Beer, 17, and friend Patrick Schwarzenegger, 21, but leaving the West Hollywood hotspot got a lot harder than he anticipated.

It was revealed just a few days earlier that his famous ex, Selena Gomez, 24, was reportedly dating The Weekend, 26! Naturally, everyone and their mother wants the scoop on how Justin feels about Selena seeing a new dude. But all Justin would divulge as the paps blocked his and Patrick’s path, is that he really just wanted to get in his car and get out of there. We can’t blame him!

Selena and The Weeknd were caught outside Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on January 10 getting extremely cozy in some paparazzi shots. In some pics, Selena had her arms wrapped around his shoulders, and in another, they’re totally kissing! They seemed totally into each other, but it’s not clear yet if they’re officially a couple. Selena is falling for him hard, according to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, because he’s such a gentleman to her!

Things are starting to get a little messy; his ex, Bella Hadid, 20, unfollowed Selena on Instagram right after the pics started circulating. Justin and Selena have already had their fair share of social media wars, but will he say anything online about her rumored relationship?

