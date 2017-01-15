AKM-GSI

Kourtney Kardashian gave her ex Justin Bieber an eye-full during their night out Jan. 14, as the reality star brazenly flashed her nipples in a see-through bustier. Shortly after Scott Disick went ‘MIA,’ she hit the town in her most sizzling ensemble yet!

Kourtney Kardashian, 37, looked hotter than ever during her night out with ex-fling Justin Bieber, 22, on Jan. 14. The two were spotted at West Hollywood hotspot The Peppermint Club, living it up to the fullest. The KUWTK star was clearly feeling feisty, as she opted for a sheer bustier that put her nipples on full display! Kourtney was definitely turning heads, rocking a silk blazer and matching bottoms. Fans quickly speculated they rekindled their romance, since her baby daddy Scott Disick reportedly went “MIA” during his recent trip to Dubai with Kim Kardashian. Not to mention, Kourt and the Biebs were all smiles! SEE ALL THE PICS HERE.

As far as Scott goes, “No one knew where he was at. He was supposed to be there to watch over Kim, but no one could find him,” an insider told Radar Online. “Kourtney flipped out and when she finally got Scott on the phone, he told her that she has trust issues and that is why she sent that tweet out saying that. Scott also told her that he is not Kim’s babysitter and that the reason no one could find him was because he had overslept – ten hours!” Scott went to Dubai to accompany Kim on her first trip abroad since her frightening Paris robbery in late Oct., 2016.

Meanwhile, Kourtney was also dressed to impress for Cash Warren‘s 38th birthday party, which took place in Beverly Hills hours earlier. Clearly, she wasn’t going to waste this sizzling ensemble without letting everyone feast their eyes on her hotness! Kourtney has been rumored to be pregnant with her fourth child with Scott, but she was also allegedly hooking up with the Biebs last year. At least the stunning reality star found a way to get her mind off her troubles!

