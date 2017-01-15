Jimmy Snuka Dead: WWE Legend Dies At 73 Just Days After Murder Charges Dropped

REX/Shutterstock

WWE legend Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka passed away at the age of 73 on Jan. 15, days after his murder charges were dropped. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson announced the tragic news on behalf of the wrestler’s family. Keep reading for the latest details.

Jimmy (Superfly) Snuka died at the age of 73 on Jan. 15 after losing his battle to stomach cancer, according to his beloved family members. This shocking announcement comes days after the troubled professional wrestler was acquitted for murder. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 44, revealed the tragic news via social media, on behalf of Jimmy’s daughter Tamina Snuka, 39. Clearly devastated about his friend passing away, he wrote, “Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away.” So sad.

I LOVE YOU DAD #FOREVERMYDAD #RestWell #FamiliesAreForever #BestDad #SnukaLegacy A photo posted by SaronaSnuka (@saronasnukawwe) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:19am PST

Jimmy’s daughter, another WWE superstar, took to social media to share a heartwarming pic of herself holding her father’s hand, treasuring their last moments together. It was captioned, “I LOVE YOU DAD.” The Rock also sent a message in Samoan reading, “Alofa atu i le aiga atoa” which translates to, “Family is forever.” This will definitely be a tough loss for all, especially in the wake of his charges being dropped. Jimmy was previously charged with third degree murder in 2015 in connection to the 1983 death of his then-girlfriend Nancy Argentino. The charges were dismissed 12 days ago, after the judge determined he had dementia and terminal cancer.

Jimmy wrestled from the 1970s to 2010. He became a famous name in the WWE as a villainous heel, before turning into a good guy later in his career, also known as a “baby face!” Jimmy earned a stellar reputation for his acrobatic wrestling style and his signature move was called the Superfly Splash. Although he never won a WWE Championship, the Fijian wrestler was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996. Jimmy will definitely leave behind a legacy.

