Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Jimmy Snuka Dies: WWE Stars Mourn The Legend After His Tragic Death — Tweets

Sun, January 15, 2017 5:42pm EST by 1 Comment 10,996 Article Views
Jimmy Snuka Dies Twitter Social Media WWE Stars
View Gallery
31 Photos

The wrestling world was devastated upon learning news of the death of WWE legend Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka, who passed away at the age of 73 on Jan. 15. Jimmy’s fellow WWE stars and fans alike took to Twitter to share their condolences, and to remember the great man.

Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka may well be gone, but he is certainly not forgotten. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the 73-year-old died Jan. 15, following a long battle with stomach cancer. Jimmy’s longtime pal, and close family friend, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson broke the news of the sportsman’s death, on behalf of his daughter Tamina Snuka, 39.

“Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away,” The Rock tweeted. Followed by a message in Samoan, reading, “Alofa atu i le aiga atoa” which translates to, “Family is forever.” He Finished off the tweet with “#RIPSuperfly.” Sniff!

Social media was soon awash with stars and fans’ messages of condolences as the news of Jimmy’s death spread throughout the sports world — HollywoodLife.com brings you a selection of the most touching tributes. Tamina, who is a WWE superstar in her own right, posted a heartbreaking photo of her hand holding her father’s during his last moments on earth. It was captioned, “I LOVE YOU DAD.”

R.I.P. #jimmysnuka

A photo posted by James Ellsworth (@jamesellsworthwrestling) on

 

 

RIP Jimmy Snuka #jimmysnuka #roddypiper #wwe #coconuts

A photo posted by Annie Ciesla (@annieciesla) on

Reminiscin' on days when my loved one's and I watched "Raslin" , in OUR youth. We'd watch and then go outside and try the moves out, 'til somebody got hurt… 😂 WE would call out, the names of who we were emulatin'. And while my cousins & friends were arguin' over who was gon' be Hulk Hogan. I was ALWAYS shoutin' out, "I'm "Superfly" Jimmy Snuka"! I watched you soar through the sky time and time again. AND it inspired this ghetto kid, to do some soarin' of his own, in life. And I overcame a lot because of that inspiration. To repay you, when my Daughter Janiya was borm in 2012, I decided to pay homage, by nick-naming her "Snuka". I salute you, for all the dope childhood memories! May your Spirit forever be at PEACE… 🤘🙏🤘 #Superfly 🤘🤘 #JimmySnuka 🤘🤘 #Wrestling #Childhood #Memories #LongLiveSuperfly

A video posted by J. Player (@the_count_of_watts_) on

We lost a legend this morning. Rest in peace Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka. 🙏 #JimmySnuka #Superfly #WWE

A video posted by Tre' (@iamondrayl) on

He wouldn't even harm a fly. Rest In Peace Jimmy "The Superfly" Snuka #jimmysnuka

A photo posted by Nostalgiers Nguyen (@officalmikelunar) on

HollywoodLifers, leave your own personal messages of condolence in the comments section below.

More Jimmy Snuka News:

Jimmy Snuka’s Murder Case Dismissed: Ex-WWE Star Unable To Stand Trial
Jimmy Snuka To Be Charged With Murder: WWF Star Accused Of Killing Girlfriend
Jimmy Snuka Dead: WWE Legend Dies At 73 Just Days After Murder Charges Dropped

ad