The wrestling world was devastated upon learning news of the death of WWE legend Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka, who passed away at the age of 73 on Jan. 15. Jimmy’s fellow WWE stars and fans alike took to Twitter to share their condolences, and to remember the great man.
Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka may well be gone, but he is certainly not forgotten. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the 73-year-old died Jan. 15, following a long battle with stomach cancer. Jimmy’s longtime pal, and close family friend, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson broke the news of the sportsman’s death, on behalf of his daughter Tamina Snuka, 39.
“Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away,” The Rock tweeted. Followed by a message in Samoan, reading, “Alofa atu i le aiga atoa” which translates to, “Family is forever.” He Finished off the tweet with “#RIPSuperfly.” Sniff!
Social media was soon awash with stars and fans’ messages of condolences as the news of Jimmy’s death spread throughout the sports world — HollywoodLife.com brings you a selection of the most touching tributes. Tamina, who is a WWE superstar in her own right, posted a heartbreaking photo of her hand holding her father’s during his last moments on earth. It was captioned, “I LOVE YOU DAD.”
We lost another WWE Legend today.Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka past away at the age of 73.Rest In Peace to one of the greatest legend of Wrestling.You're going to dinner along your old frienemy Roddy Piper tonight Jimmy.May the force be with you, Forever. ◽◽◽◽◽◽◽◽◽◽◽◽◽◽ #wwe #wrestling #raw #superstars #Sheamus #Smackdown #wwenetwork #beckylynch #TripleH #NXT #SethRollins #Cesaro #JimmySnuka
R.I.P. Jimmy Superfly Snuka. You were my favorite wrestler for a long time. I'll never forget your matches against Bob Backlund for the WWWF world title or your matches against Don the Magnificent Muraco for the intercontinental title. Your superfly from the top of the steel cage against both of those opponents will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace my friend. #superfly #jimmysnuka #prowrestler #halloffamer #prowrestling #wwwf #wwe #legend #highflyer #oldschool
Reminiscin' on days when my loved one's and I watched "Raslin" , in OUR youth. We'd watch and then go outside and try the moves out, 'til somebody got hurt… 😂 WE would call out, the names of who we were emulatin'. And while my cousins & friends were arguin' over who was gon' be Hulk Hogan. I was ALWAYS shoutin' out, "I'm "Superfly" Jimmy Snuka"! I watched you soar through the sky time and time again. AND it inspired this ghetto kid, to do some soarin' of his own, in life. And I overcame a lot because of that inspiration. To repay you, when my Daughter Janiya was borm in 2012, I decided to pay homage, by nick-naming her "Snuka". I salute you, for all the dope childhood memories! May your Spirit forever be at PEACE… 🤘🙏🤘 #Superfly 🤘🤘 #JimmySnuka 🤘🤘 #Wrestling #Childhood #Memories #LongLiveSuperfly
