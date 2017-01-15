The wrestling world was devastated upon learning news of the death of WWE legend Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka, who passed away at the age of 73 on Jan. 15. Jimmy’s fellow WWE stars and fans alike took to Twitter to share their condolences, and to remember the great man.

Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka may well be gone, but he is certainly not forgotten. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the 73-year-old died Jan. 15, following a long battle with stomach cancer. Jimmy’s longtime pal, and close family friend, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson broke the news of the sportsman’s death, on behalf of his daughter Tamina Snuka, 39.

“Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away,” The Rock tweeted. Followed by a message in Samoan, reading, “Alofa atu i le aiga atoa” which translates to, “Family is forever.” He Finished off the tweet with “#RIPSuperfly.” Sniff!

Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017

Social media was soon awash with stars and fans’ messages of condolences as the news of Jimmy’s death spread throughout the sports world — HollywoodLife.com brings you a selection of the most touching tributes. Tamina, who is a WWE superstar in her own right, posted a heartbreaking photo of her hand holding her father’s during his last moments on earth. It was captioned, “I LOVE YOU DAD.”

We extend our condolences to WWE superstar @TaminaSnuka on the loss of her dad. #JimmySnuka pic.twitter.com/Uor11xschv — FOX Sports Radio1340 (@1340AMFOXSports) January 15, 2017

RIP Jimmy Snuka #jimmysnuka — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) January 15, 2017

Beyond devastated losing my old friend #JimmySnuka. My deepest condolences to Carole and the family. #RIPJimmy …love you brudda. 🤘💔🤘 pic.twitter.com/OiYE3LgTg1 — Brimstone (@entrancetohell) January 15, 2017

So sad to hear that "Superfly" Jimmy Snuka has passed away, he was one of my favorite wrestlers as a kid. R.I.P Snuka. #WWE #JimmySnuka pic.twitter.com/uzCCQNrBzn — Billy Vegas™ (@BillyVegasMMA) January 15, 2017

R.I.P. #jimmysnuka A photo posted by James Ellsworth (@jamesellsworthwrestling) on Jan 15, 2017 at 12:08pm PST

#JimmySnuka, who was one of the biggest WWF/E stars of the 1980s, has passed away at the age of 73. He had been battling stomach cancer for several years. His real name was James Reiher Snuka. A photo posted by Wrestling History (@pipebombnews) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:34am PST

It's fake, they're wrestlers that entertain….. it was real to me when i was growing up, the best thing i saw and imitated with friends at school or with neighbors keep on wrestling in heaven #JimmySuperflySnuka #jimmysnuka #superflysnuka #wwf #wwe A photo posted by Alejandro Gonzalez (@phantomofsouls) on Jan 15, 2017 at 2:26pm PST

RIP Jimmy Snuka #jimmysnuka #roddypiper #wwe #coconuts A photo posted by Annie Ciesla (@annieciesla) on Jan 15, 2017 at 2:20pm PST

We lost a legend this morning. Rest in peace Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka. 🙏 #JimmySnuka #Superfly #WWE A video posted by Tre' (@iamondrayl) on Jan 15, 2017 at 2:16pm PST

He wouldn't even harm a fly. Rest In Peace Jimmy "The Superfly" Snuka #jimmysnuka A photo posted by Nostalgiers Nguyen (@officalmikelunar) on Jan 15, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

#RIP Superfly Jimmy Snuka. I don't do the death thing at all on social media, but I felt I had to for this legend. #superfly #jimmySnuka #wwe #vinceMcMahon #deadHookers #murderer A photo posted by The Zodiac Chiller (@kiddbridgy) on Jan 15, 2017 at 2:31pm PST

