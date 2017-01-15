The Green Bay Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys Jan. 15, thanks to Mason Crosby’s winning 51-yard field goal! Fans are going wild, since their team advanced to the NFC Championship game: meaning they’re one step closer to the Super Bowl!

The Green Bay Packers may have a chance at that Lombardi Trophy! The team’s kicker Mason Crosby managed to kicked field goals of 56 and 51-yards late in the fourth quarter, allowing them to narrowly defeat the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 15. The final score was 34 to 31! Rookie Dak Prescott of the Cowboys, gave him some tough competition, driving his team down to the 39-yard line of the Packers, where kicker Dan Bailey made a 50-yard field goal! Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers then countered by driving the Packers deep into Dallas territory, setting up Mason’s miraculous 51-yard winning kick with no time on the clock!

Only just now recovering from the full on adrenaline rush of that @packers win! 💛💚🧀 — Susan Garcia Hagen (@SuzeMSP) January 16, 2017

Glad i don't have to work tomorrow. Can celebrate this #Packers win tomorrow too. #GoPackGo — Evan Witalison (@evanwitsports) January 16, 2017

Shortly after their epic win, the Green Bay Packers’ tweeted a suiting message reading, “CROSBY DRILLS IT & THE #PACKERS WIN! We’re headed to the NFC Championship Game!” Aaron also took to the podium after the nail-biting battle, praising his team for their hard work and dedication. He said, “Proud of our guys. We stuck together & believed in each other like we have on this entire run. It’s a different energy with this team. The guys are very hungry. There’s a stronger belief. Guys are really sticking together. We’re going to enjoy this one & then get on to Atlanta.”

Packers fans were clearly elated about their monumental victory, since it meant the team advanced to the NFC Championship. One person wrote, “Only just now recovering from the full on adrenaline rush of that @packers win,” while another said, “Glad I don’t have to work tomorrow. Can celebrate this #Packers win tomorrow too.#GoPackGo.” They will next be facing the Atlanta Falcons, who previously beat the Seattle Seahawks 36 to 20. On top of that, it means the Packers are one step closer to competing in Super Bowl LI!

