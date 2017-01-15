‘Girl Meets World’ Series Finale Preview: Mr. Feeny & More Return For Epic Reunion

The promo for the ‘Girl Meets World’ finale has been released, and we are totally bawling like babies over it! Honestly, we have not been this bummed out by the end of a TV series since ‘Boy Meets World’ went off the air! See the bittersweet preview, right here.

When we said goodbye to Cory Matthews (Ben Savage), Topanga Lawrence (Danielle Fishel) and the rest of the lovable cast of Boy Meets World back in 2000, we thought that was the end of our time with the gang. Then in 2014 Girl Meets World premiered and we were introduced to Cory and Topanga’s adorable daughter, Riley Matthews (Rowan Blanchard). Finally, all was right with the world again! But now our hearts have been shattered once more by the cancellation of the spinoff after three seasons, and the first look at the finale is just crushing us.

The heartwarming promo reveals that the Matthews clan could be moving to London in the series finale, because of a job promotion that Topanga is offered. But before they can make any decisions, Riley and her family are going to need advice from almost every character from the original series, including everyone’s favorite teacher, Mr. Feeny (William Daniels). We couldn’t stop crying right now if we tried.

Though there is still the possibility of a fourth season premiering on another network or streaming service, the series creator Michael Jacobs said that talks are at the “very beginning stages” for that process. While we hope those conversations go well, we are sure this finale is going to be an amazing sendoff and will give us all the closure we need if we never get to see the Matthews family again! The finale airs on Disney Channel on Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. PT/5 p.m. CT.

